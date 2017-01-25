Jamaican Track Relay Loses Beijing Gold Medal In 2008 Doping Retest

The IOC has announced that two more athletes have failed anti-doping tests after re-tests of their 2008 samples. They include a Jamaican runner who helped win the 4x100m relay, meaning all four members of the relay (which included Usain Bolt) will be stripped of their medals.

Nesta Carter was retroactively disqualified from the Beijing Olympics after re-analysis of his anti-doping sample showed the banned substance methylhexaneamine. Carter was a part of the gold medal-winning relay of himself, Michael Frater, Bolt and Asafa Powell. That group has now been stripped of its gold medals for the event and ordered to return their medals, medallist pins and diplomas.

In addition, silver medal-winning triple jumper and long jumper Tatiana Lebedeva of Russia has also been disqualified and stripped of her medals. Lebedeva won two silvers, finishing second in both jumping events in 2008. Her sample tested positive for dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, also known as turinabol.

Olympic anti-doping samples are typically kept for a length of time after the Olympics. The IOC is authorized to retest the samples for years after the Olympics, using newer testing methods to find substances that were banned at the time of the event. Retests of Beijing and London samples have already led to a huge number of disqualified athletes and vacated medals.