Jake Magahey Misses Caeleb Dressel’s NAG Record by .01 to Open JPP

2018 JR. PAN PACIFIC SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

16-year old Jake Magahey of SwimAtlanta came within .01 seconds of the 15-16 USA Swimming National Age Group Record in the 200 LCM freestyle on Thursday in the first session of the 2018 Jr. Pan Pacific Swimming Championships.

Magahey swam a 1:48.65 in the heats, which made him the 2nd seed behind countrymate Drew Kibler. The time leaves Magahey .01 seconds behind Caeleb Dressel as the fastest 15-16 in age group history in the event.

Magahey ranked 3rd in the category coming into the meet, with a 1:49.45 done at US Nationals in late July. Kibler was the swimmer he jumped to move to #2 all-time; Kibler’s best as a 15-16 was a 1:49.04 done at the 2016 Jr. Pan Pacs. Kibler is now 18.

16-year old Carson Foster swam a 1:49.07 in prelims as well, which is good for 4th all-time in the age group.

All-Time Top 6, 15-16 boys, USA Swimming history, 200 LCM Freestyle:

Magahey, who turns 17 on September 14th, is in the high school class of 2020, meaning that he’s entering his junior year at Mill Creek High School, in Hoschton, Georgia. He’s not yet made a public verbal commitment for where he intends to swim in college.

Finals of the meet begin at 5:00PM Fiji time, which is 1AM U.S. Eastern Time.