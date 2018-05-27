Jacob Whittle Swims Britain’s Fastest-Ever 100 Free by a 13-Year Old

13-year old Jacob Whittle of the Derventio Excel swim team in England’s East Midlands region has broken his country’s National Age Record in the 100 long course meter freestyle.

Swimming at a hosted meet at Pond’s Forge in his team’s May Long Course Meet, Whittle swam a 53.79 in the 100 free. While technically swimming in the 14-year olds race, as they were categorized by year of birth not date of birth, he won’t actually turn 14 until September, 2018.

The time breaks the 2017 record set by Ned Sharp at 53.85. Before Sharp, the record of 54.21 by Jack Smith had stood since 2009; Smith is currently racing for Columbia University in the United States.

A handful of 13-year olds around the world have been sub-54 (with the less-than-definitive fastest we could find being Germany’s Johannes Hintze, who was a 52.58 in 2013), but USA Swimming’s domestic database has a record of only 2, the same number as the UK: Andrew Trepanier in 2014 (53.63), and Dare Rose, who swam 53.99 in 2016.

Whittle opened in a 26.08, and came back in 27.21. Earlier this month, he swam the second-fastest time in age group history in the 50 free with a 24.74, and he improved that on Saturday with a 24.68 (still 2nd-best behind Smith’s 24.65).

Whittle’s other results on the weekend (LCM):