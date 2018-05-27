Georgia Southern Swimmers Welcome You to Their House

At the end of April, Georgia Southern University held its first ever athlete awards banquet, the Guspy’s, where they won the award for best “Lip Sync Battle Video.”  As a team, they spent several days creating a lip sync video to FloRida’s “Welcome to My House.” The video revolved around us swimmers making a presence at other athletic facilities around campus with their suits on and in the offices of the athletic supervisor and head athletics director.

At the Guspy’s, had several team members nominated and selected for awards throughout the night. Sarah Rogers, a freshman diver, was nominated for Female Student Athlete of the Year, Female Freshman of the Year, and Female Breakout of the Year. Senior Kiera McCormack won Female Comeback of the Year after battling 2 hip surgeries during her career. Senior, Kaylyn Thomas, won the final award of the night, the Female True Blue Award, given to an athlete who truly represents the spirit of a GSU Eagle and holds themselves to the highest standards as an athlete.

Watch the award-winning lip dub video below:

Swack

Very evident they didn’t learn the lyrics lol

Y’all should know who it is

They may just be hit with that RICO

