Jacob Molacek is Dialing Back This Summer to “Have Some Fun Again” (Video)

2019 CHARLOTTE ULTRA MEET

June 13th-16th, 2019

Charlotte, North Carolina

LCM (50m) pool

Jacob Molacek of Wolfpack Elite won the men’s 100 freestyle Sunday night in the final session of the 2019 Charlotte Ultra in 50.44, coming within 1.3 seconds of his lifetime best from last summer. On Saturday, Molacek took 3rd in the 100 backstroke behind teammates Coleman Stewart (1st, 54.84) and Hennessey Stuart (2nd, 56.16) in 56.36, giving Wolfpack Elite a 1-2-3 finish.

Molacek finished off his NCAA career in March at the 2019 Men’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, where he helped NC State to another 4th-place team finish. The 2019 Charlotte Ultra was Molacek’s first competition since NCAAs, and his first opportunity to see how his new approach to training was going.