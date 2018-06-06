Jacob Heidtmann: “Training with Team Elite gives me new insights”

Germany’s Jacob Heitdmann is a temporarily addition to the Team Elite – San Diego group. Heidtmann is the German National Record holder in the 400m IM in long course, he swam this time at the 2015 World Championships in 4:12,08 and finished fifth in the final – his biggest international success. He is currently the fastest German swimmer over the 200m freestyle with his personal best of 1:47.29, which he set in April at the German Open. He is qualified for the 4×200 m freestyle relay, which will start in August at the European Championships in Glasgow. German swimmers who are qualified for relays normally will be eligible to start in individual events. Jacob Heidtmann and his German teammate Sarah Köhler were chosen to be the speakers of the swimmers in the German Swimming Federation (DSV). They have been elected for this position until the end of 2020.

Heidtmann organized his three-week training trip with the support of his natonal teammate Marius Kusch. Kusch studies at the Queens University of Charlotte and trains with Team Elite. Marius Kusch broke in 2018 the NCAA (Division II) records in the 200 IM and 100 free individually, and as part of the 200 medley relay and was named NCAA Male Swimmer of the Meet for the second year in a row.

“The training group and especially David Marsh enjoy a great reputation throughout the swimming world, so I wanted to train with this team. It was time for me to put in new stimuli in training and to gain many new insights. “Jacob stated about his decision to make the training trip to the USA.



In San Diego, he trains with U.S. National Team members Helen Moffit, Caroline Baldwin, Michael Chadwick and 2000 /2016 Olympic gold medalist in the 50 free Anthony Ervin, 2017 World Championships silver medalist Katie Meili and NCAA Division I Swimmer of the Year, Kathleen Baker, who is training with her youth coach Marsh for the summer.

“Of course, the training is not fundamentally different from my training in Hamburg. What I noticed very positively, however, is that the coaches here make the training individual and flexible. Depending on the form of the day, training sessions will be controlled and adjusted. There is also less aerobic back and forth swimming. It is more about the quality of the training session than of the quantitiy.” the 23-year-old summarizes.

“I really enjoy measuring myself with others and getting all out of my body. Of course, this is all the better if someone who has won an Olympic medal is swimming next to me. To measure myself daily with the best swimmers in the world and not to lower my aspirations, are for me the essential factors that can positively influence my performance. I hope and think that can pick up the decisive success factors during my time here in San Diego which will make the difference at the upcoming European Championships in Glasgow.”

Below, check out a clip from one of the team’s famous circuit days with the club, narrated by Coach Marsh. Jacob Heidtmann is swimming in the background, he trains backstroke next to Kathleen Baker.