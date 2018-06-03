German Jacob Heidtmann Joins Team Elite – West for Training Block

Team Elite – San Diego is into its full summer rhythm, with some new faces arriving in the last few weeks.

Among the swimmers currently training with the group under 2016 U.S. Olympic team women’s head coach David Marsh are

U.S. National Team member Helen Moffit ,

, U.S. National Team member Caroline Baldwin

U.S. National Team member Michael Chadwick

2000 and 2016 Olympic gold medalist in the 50 free Anthony Ervin

2017 World Championships silver medalist Katie Meili on a summer break from Georgetown law

The freshest of those faces is the 23-year old Heidtmann, who is his country’s National Record holder in the 400 IM in long course. He swam that record-breaking time at the 2015 World Championships in 4:12.08. Even as his best times in other events have improved (including a 1:01.3 breaststroke and a 2:00.5 200 IM last year in long course, and a new best time of 4:07.20 in the 400 IM short course as well), he hasn’t been better than 4:13 in the 400 IM since his record-breaking swim. His 2017 best was just 4:15.37, and he was a 4:17.68 at the World Championships.

Below, check out a clip from one of the team’s famous circuit days with the club, narrated by Marsh: