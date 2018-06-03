Efimova, Peaty, and Charlotte Bonnet Will Race at Canet Mare Nostrum

The next big date circled on the European swimming calendar is the upcoming Mare Nostrum series, which takes athletes to 3 major Mediterranean meets in 9 days as a major benchmarker ahead of the upcoming European Championships.
This year’s series starts in Canet, France, before moving on to Barcelona and then Monaco.
2018 Mare Nostrum Tour Stops:
- June 9th-10th: Canet en Roussillon, France
- June 13th-14th: Barcelona, Spain
- June 16th-17th: Monaco
When the tour kicks off in Canet, the meet will have a new setting thanks to the new Europa complex.
Among the names being touted for participation in the series opener in Canet (official psych sheets still to come):
- 5-time World breaststroke champion and former World Record holder Yulia Efimova
- World Record holder (50LCM, 100LCM breaststroke), 2016 Olympic Champion, Adam Peaty
- 2017 Worlds 50 free silver medalist Bruno Fratus
- Jeremy Stravius, Medhy Metella, and new National 100 free Record holder Charlotte Bonnet from France
Organizers also are hyping a roster of swimmers from 29 countries counted among the 400+ participants in Canet: Germany, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Croatia, Denmark, Scotland, Spain, France, Great Britain, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Iceland, Japan, Lithuania, Norway, Kyrgystan, Uzbekistan, USA, Brazil, Paraguay, Russia, Sweden, Ukraine and Zambia.
The Americans will be represented by a USA Swimming-supported junior team:
- Phoebe Bacon
- Katharine Berkoff
- Grace Cooper
- Zoie Hartman
- Ema Rajic
- Isabelle Stadden
- Gretchen Walsh
- Mikey Calvillo
- Ross Dant
- Wyatt Davis
- Jake Foster
- Ethan Harder
- Luca Urlando
- Alexander Zettle
Young Americans Andrew, Ariola, Bartel, Bayer, Forde, Krueger, Mefford, Smith, Sullivan and Sumner will also be present in France next week.
