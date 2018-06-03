Efimova, Peaty, and Charlotte Bonnet Will Race at Canet Mare Nostrum

The next big date circled on the European swimming calendar is the upcoming Mare Nostrum series, which takes athletes to 3 major Mediterranean meets in 9 days as a major benchmarker ahead of the upcoming European Championships.

This year’s series starts in Canet, France, before moving on to Barcelona and then Monaco.

2018 Mare Nostrum Tour Stops:

  • June 9th-10th: Canet en Roussillon, France
  • June 13th-14th: Barcelona, Spain
  • June 16th-17th: Monaco

When the tour kicks off in Canet, the meet will have a new setting thanks to the new Europa complex.

Among the names being touted for participation in the series opener in Canet (official psych sheets still to come):

Organizers also are hyping a roster of swimmers from 29 countries counted among the 400+ participants in Canet: Germany, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Croatia, Denmark, Scotland, Spain, France, Great Britain, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Iceland, Japan, Lithuania, Norway, Kyrgystan, Uzbekistan, USA, Brazil, Paraguay, Russia, Sweden, Ukraine and Zambia.

The Americans will be represented by a USA Swimming-supported junior team:

 

 

 

bobo gigi

Young Americans Andrew, Ariola, Bartel, Bayer, Forde, Krueger, Mefford, Smith, Sullivan and Sumner will also be present in France next week.

1 hour ago
Yulia is the Best

Yulia: Show us and the rest of Russia what you got! Your the best breaststroker ever to exist. Don’t let rigged drug tests get in your way, precious queen. Wish you the best of luck and waiting to see you win 4 individual golds at Euros this year (50-200BR,200IM).

49 minutes ago
Pvdh

Go to bed Yulia

2 minutes ago

