Efimova, Peaty, and Charlotte Bonnet Will Race at Canet Mare Nostrum

The next big date circled on the European swimming calendar is the upcoming Mare Nostrum series, which takes athletes to 3 major Mediterranean meets in 9 days as a major benchmarker ahead of the upcoming European Championships.

This year’s series starts in Canet, France, before moving on to Barcelona and then Monaco.

2018 Mare Nostrum Tour Stops:

June 9th-10th: Canet en Roussillon, France

June 13th-14th: Barcelona, Spain

June 16th-17th: Monaco

When the tour kicks off in Canet, the meet will have a new setting thanks to the new Europa complex.

Among the names being touted for participation in the series opener in Canet (official psych sheets still to come):

Organizers also are hyping a roster of swimmers from 29 countries counted among the 400+ participants in Canet: Germany, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Croatia, Denmark, Scotland, Spain, France, Great Britain, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Iceland, Japan, Lithuania, Norway, Kyrgystan, Uzbekistan, USA, Brazil, Paraguay, Russia, Sweden, Ukraine and Zambia.

The Americans will be represented by a USA Swimming-supported junior team: