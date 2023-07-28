Jack Dahlgren Named Flag Bearer For USA At 2023 World University Games

Jack Dahlgren has been named the flag bearer for the US at the 2023 World University Games in Chengdu, China.

Just a few days ago, Dahlgren was named one of five captains for the US squad, including one of three men.

The opening ceremony for the Games will take place July 28th. Swimming competition begins August 1st. The US swimming squad arrived in Chengdu on July 26th.

The US roster is not being sponsored by USA Swimming this year. Instead, swimmers have to pay the expenses out of pocket. Some swimmers set up individual GoFundMe’s to help offset expenses.

Dahlgren just finished up his fifth year at Missouri. During his fifth year, Dahlgren was an SEC runner up in the 200 free as well as the third place finisher in the 200 back and seventh place finisher in the 100 back. At 2023 NCAAs, Dahlgren was highlighted by a fifth place finish in the 200 free and a seventh place finish in the 200 back.

About a month ago, Dahlgren competed at US Nationals. There he was highlighted by a sixth place finish in the 200 fly as he swam a 1:56.24 in finals. He was slightly faster in prelims as he swam a 1:55.72 then, which stands at his personal best. His time from finals made him less than two seconds off of qualifying for 2023 Worlds. Dahlgren also was 12th in the 200 free in a 1:47.25.

Competition for 2023 WUGs can be viewed for free using this link.

U.S. MEN’S ROSTER

U.S. WOMEN’S ROSTER