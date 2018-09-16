Jack Burnell, Xin Xin Win Gold in Chun’An Open Water 10K

Courtesy: FINA

Jack Burnell (GBR) and Xin Xin (CHN) were the winners of the seventh leg of the FINA/HOSA Marathon Swim World Series 2018 taking place in Chun’An, China, on September 16. The British swimmer needed 1h56m34s8 to complete the 10km-race, while Xin got the gold in 2h06m22s6. It was the second consecutive win for the Asian athlete, also the best in the previous race of the Series in Lac Megantic (CAN). For Burnell, this was the first success of the season, after two podium presences in Seychelles (silver) and Setubal (POR, bronze).

In Chun’An, the minor medals in the men’s race went to Rob Muffels, from Germany, who earned silver in 1h56m34s9, and to Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri, third in 1h56m35s3. Making his first season in open water, Paltrinieri (fifth in the initial leg of 2018, in Doha, Qatar) is a confirmed pool swimmer, being the reigning Olympic and world champion in the 1500m free.

The winner of the 10km Marathon Swimming at the 2016 Games in Rio, Ferry Weertman (NED) was only fourth in Chun’An, while Simone Ruffini (ITA), the best of the Series in 2017, was sixth. Christian Reichert (GER), gold medalist in the previous race in Canada, finished 11th this time in China.

Among women, Leonie Beck, from Germany, was second in 2h06m23s4, while Ana Marcela Cunha (BRA) got the bronze in 2h06m23s5. For the European swimmer, this was the second silver medal of the season, after being the runner-up also in Doha, while experienced Cunha (second overall best in 2017) had won in Lac St-Jean (CAN) and Balatonfured (HUN).

Like his compatriot, 2016 Olympic champion Sharon Van Rouwendaal, from the Netherlands, winner in Doha and second in Setubal (POR), had to content with the fourth place in Chun’An. Rachele Bruni, from Italy, third of the overall ranking in 2017, was only ninth, while Samantha Arevalo (ECU), bronze medalist in the two Canadian races of the season, did not finish the race in China.

Medalists in Chun’An (CHN):

MEN

1. Jack Burnell (GBR), 1h56m34s8; 2. Rob Muffels (GER), 1h56m34s9; 3. Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA), 1h56m35s3WOMEN

1. Xin Xin (CHN), 2h06m22s6; 2. Leonie Beck (GER), 2h06m23s4; 3. Ana Marcela Cunha (BRA), 2h06m23s5

The eighth and final leg of the 2018 edition of the FINA/HOSA Marathon Swim World Series will take place on November 9 in Abu Dhabi (UAE).

Calendar 2018

#1 – Doha (QAT) – March 17

#2 – Seychelles (SEY) – May 20

#3 – Setubal (POR) – June 9

#4 – Balatonfured (HUN) – June 16

#5 – Lac St Jean (CAN) – July 26

#6 – Lac Megantic (CAN) – August 11

#7 – Chun’An (CHN) – September 16

#8 – Abu Dhabi (UAE) – November 9