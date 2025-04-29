IUP Swim & Dive Promotes Adam Stoner To Associate Head Coach

Courtesy: IUP Athletics

INDIANA, Pa. — Adam Stoner was promoted to associate head coach by IUP swimming & diving head coach Chris Villa.

After completing his 10th season as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the IUP men’s and women’s swimming teams, Stoner has been elevated to associate head coach.

“Coach Stoner has been instrumental in our program’s success since joining our team in 2015. He has excelled in recruiting top talent in the conference and has consistently led our athletes to achieve the highest level of performance in Division II”, said head coach Chris Villa .

Stoner has helped IUP women’s swimmers reach the NCAA Division II Championships each of the last five seasons.

Since being the head national’s coach in 2017, he has totaled 26 individuals invited to DII NCAA Championship. Under his leadership, 13 swimmers have earned All-American honors, while 30 received Honorable Mention recognition. He has also guided relay teams to six All-American or Honorable Mention performances.

Stoner coached NCAA champion and school record holder Paige Mikesell, who captured the 200 freestyle title in 2020.

Since he joined the program in 2015, he boasts a 66%-win percentage (Women: 41-16 / Men: 32-22). He has led the team through four undefeated seasons and helped the women’s program achieve eight top-three finishes at the PSAC Championships. The women’s team has been PSAC runners-up five times and claimed the conference title in 2021.