Italy’s Roster For Abu Dhabi Not Based On Short Course Nationals

The Italian Swimming Federation has revealed its roster for the upcoming FINA Short Course World Championships, but the announcement came with a twist.

With the conclusion of the nation’s Absolute Short Course Winter Championships, it appeared likely that breakout stars such as two-time World Junior Record setter Simone Cerasuolo and 100m fly crusher Simone Stefani would have been included among the lineup.

However, their absence, along with a few others, led to a review of the FINA qualification window for Abu Dhabi. The timeframe for making a FINA time standard spanned from March 1st, 2019 to November 28th, 2021.

The aforementioned Italian Winter Championships took place on November 30th and December 1st. As such, the meet is actually not considered a qualification meet for the Short Course World Championships.

With this in mind, below are the swimmers who will be representing Italy in Abu Dhabi beginning on December 16th.

Silvia Di Pietro (Carabinieri / CC Aniene)

Simona Quadarella (CC Aniene)

Martina Caramignoli (Fiamme Oro / Aurelia Nuoto)

Arianna Castiglioni (Fiamme Gialle / Team Insubrika)

Silvia Scalia (Fiamme Gialle / CC Aniene)

Margherita Panziera (Fiamme Oro / CC Aniene)

Martina Carraro (Fiamme Azzurre / NC Azzurra 91)

Francesca Fangio (In Sport Rane Rosse)

Benedetta Pilato (CC Aniene)

Elena Di Liddo (Carabinieri / CC Aniene)

Ilaria Bianchi (Fiamme Azzurre / NC Azzurra 91)

Ilaria Cusinato (Fiamme Oro / Team Veneto)

Costanza Cocconcelli (Fiamme Gialle / NC Azzurra 91)

Sara Franceschi (Fiamme Gialle / Livorno Aquatics)

Lorenzo Zazzeri (Esercito/RN Florentia)

Alessandro Miressi (Fiamme Oro/CN Torino)

Matteo Ciampi (Esercito/Livorno Aquatics)

Marco De Tullio (Fiamme Oro/Sport Project)

Gregorio Paltrinieri (Fiamme Oro/Coopernuoto)}

Lorenzo Mora (Fiamme Rosse/VVFF Modena)

Michele Lamberti (Fiamme Gialle/Gam Team)

Nicolò Martinenghi (CC Aniene)

Fabio Scozzoli (Esercito/Imolanuoto)

Matteo Rivolta (Fiamme Oro/CC Aniene)

Thomas Ceccon (Fiamme Oro/Leosport)

Manuel Frigo (Fiamme Oro/Team Veneto)

Filippo Megli (Carabinieri/RN Florentia)

Matteo Lamberti (Carabinieri/Gam Team)

Leonardo Deplano (CC Aniene)

Marco Orsi (Fiamme Oro)

Domenico Acerenza (Fiamme Oro/CC Napoli)

Alberto Razzetti (Fiamme Gialle/Genova Nuoto My Sport)

Italy will try to improve upon its 13th place spot in the overall medal table at the 2018 edition of these World Championships, where the country reaped 3 silver medals and 4 bronze but no gold.