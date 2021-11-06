2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 7th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan Russia

SCM (25m)

Entries

Prelims recap

Results

With one day remaining of the 2021 LEN European Championships in Kazan, Russia, the Italian Swimming Federation has crossed an historic milestone by winning its 1,000th medal in European Championships competition (LCM & SCM) by way of tying for silver in the mixed 4 x 50 freestyle relay on Saturday.

Italian swimmers won two silver and one bronze medals on Saturday in Kazan (reminder that relays count for one medal, not multiple). Now, and with one day of competition remaining, the Italian Swimming Federation has won 333 gold, 306 silver, and 361 bronze medals throughout European Swimming Championships history.

The team of Alessandro Miressi, Lorenzo Zazzeri, Silvia di Pietro, and Costanza Cocconcelli tied for 2nd with the Russian squad in 1:29.40, while the gold medal went to the team from the Netherlands.

While the mixed 4 x 50 freestyle relay comes as Italy’s 1,000th medal overall in the history of the European Championships, it was not their only medal of the session.

998th: Silver – Matteo Rivolta – 50 butterfly

– 50 butterfly 999th: Bronze – Thomas Ceccon – 50 butterfly

– 50 butterfly 1,000th: Silver – Miressi, Zazzeri, di Pietro, Cocconcelli – Mixed 4 x 50 Freestyle Relay

Italy will likely pick up more medals as the meet comes to a close on Sunday. Lorenzo Mora is the top seed in the men’s 200 backstroke; Michele Lamberti is the 5th seed in the men’s 200 backstroke; Silvia di Pietro is the 2nd seed in the women’s 50 butterfly; Elena di Liddo is the 7th seed in the women’s 50 butterfly; Nicolo Martinenghi is the top seed in the men’s 50 breaststroke; Fabio Scozzoli is the 4th seed in the men’s 50 breaststroke; Benedetta Pilato is the 2nd seed in the women’s 50 breaststroke; Ariana Castiglioni is the 5th seed in the women’s 50 breaststroke; Marco Orsi is the 2nd seed in the men’s 100 IM; Alessandro Miressi is the 2nd seed in the men’s 100 freestyle; Lorenzo Zazzeri is the 4th seed in the men’s 100 freestyle.

Italy had a very successful session during the finals session on Saturday. In addition to winning three medals Italian swimmers broke five National Records, three of which came in semifinals.

Italy currently ranks 3rd in the 2021 European Championships medal table with 24 total medals. While this is more total medals than any other nation, 13 of them are silver while 7 are bronze, meaning only 4 are gold. Russia currently leads the medal table with 18 total medals (8 gold, 5 silver, 5 bronze) and the Netherlands sits in 2nd with 15 medals (6 gold, 4 silver, 5 bronze). Russia, the Netherlands, and Italy are head-and-shoulders over the rest of the nations competing–Sweden sits in 4th, behind Italy, with a mere 5 medals (3 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze).