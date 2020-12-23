ITA Launches Long-Term 10-Year Storage Plan for Doping Samples

The International Testing Agency announced on Monday that it will “roll out and manage a global long-term storage and re-analysis program.”

This program is an extension of IOC programs that have retested doping samples from the 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, and 2012 Olympic Games, using modern testing technology, to catch dopers.

From the 2008 Olympic Games, the IOC conducted 1,053 re-tests on samples that resulted in 49 new sanctions. Former Soviet countries represented 42 of the 49 sanctions, with Russia alone accounting for 27.

In total, re-analysis of samples from the Beijing and London Olympic Games have produced over 130 Anti-Doping Rules Violations.

For prior Olympic Games, there is an 8 year statute of limitations on retests.

Beginning with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which were delayed until the summer of 2021 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the ITA will retain samples collected at the Olympic Games in a dedicated facility, where they will be retained for further analysis.

ITA partners, current and future, will be able to access sample retention in this facility and re-analysis services as well.

New World Anti-Doping Code policies allow samples to be stored for up to 10 years after their initial analysis and retain the same legal impact if re-tested and prosecuted.

The program, pushed by the IOC, has the full support of the World Anti-Doping Association.

“WADA is fully supportive of this initiative and commends the IOC and ITA for their work in this area,” said WADA president Witold Banka. “The long-term storage of samples for further analysis has proven to be an important tool in the protection of clean sport. As detection methods are constantly being improved and updated, retaining samples for 10 years means that those who have cheated cannot rest easy for a full decade after they have been tested.

“It is a requirement under the 2021 International Standard for Testing and Investigations (ISTI) that Signatories must have a written strategy for storage and further analysis as part of their testing programs and I am confident this policy will have a further impact in the years to come. Furthermore, this storage and further analysis program goes towards meeting Anti-Doping Organization’s compliance requirements under the ISTI and provides a cost saving at the same time, as the cost for the transfer and storage of samples is covered by the IOC.”

The ITA says that international federations or national anti-doping organizations will be able to store samples collected before the Olympic Games at no additional costs, and that there will be no further costs related to logistics or storage of the samples.

The selection of samples for storage will be based on a risk assessment carried out by each organization.

The ITA was formed in 2018 under the supervision of WADA and the IOC in an effort to promote independence, expertise, and transparency in the global anti-doping movement. It was borne out of a desire to mitigate conflicts of interest related to national anti-doping agencies testing their own athletes.