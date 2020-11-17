ISL 2020: Team MVP Update For All Ten Teams After Semifinals

We’re down to 4 teams alive in the ISL postseason – we look at the locked-in MVPs for all six eliminated teams and the frontrunners for the finalist teams.

TEAM MVP RACES

The ISL determines MVP based on individual points tallied throughout the season, so this one is more of a mathematical projection of who could move up or down the ranks in the postseason:

ENERGY STANDARD

Current Leader: Sarah Sjostrom (255 points)

Other contenders:

Siobhan Haughey (215)

Chad le Clos (210)

Cali Condors

Current Leader: Caeleb Dressel (367.5 points)

Other contenders:

Lilly King (279)

Olivia Smoliga (239)

London Roar

Current Leader: Kira Toussaint (163.5)

Other contenders:

Marie Wattel (153)

Adam Peaty (149)

Alia Atkinson (146.5)

Duncan Scott (138)

Freya Anderson (137.5)

LA Current

Current Leader: Beryl Gastaldello (296 points)

Other contenders:

Ryan Murphy (292.5)

Tom Shields (217)

LOCKED-IN MVPS

Tokyo Frog Kings: Takeshi Kawamoto & Yui Ohashi, 139

Toronto Titans: Kylie Masse, 164.5

NY Breakers: Michael Andrew, 138.5

DC TRIDENT: ZACH APPLE, 119

AQUA CENTURIONS: SZEBAZTIAN SZABO, 180

