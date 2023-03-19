Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Is Kate Douglass’ 2:01.29 200 Breast NCAA Record UNBREAKABLE?

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

In under 16 months, Kate Douglass has put together a masterful body of work in the women’s 200 breaststroke. She now owns the top 5 times in the event and has set the NCAA record once and for all at 2:01.29. How long do you think this record will last? let us know in the comments below.

CavaDore
54 seconds ago

Not exactly accurate to say she just started swimming 200 Breast last year because she swam it 3 years ago at 2020 ACCs and I believe she was planning to swim it at 2020 NCAAs (or maybe she opted for the 100 Free instead…I forgot) before Covid canceled it. I’m guessing you meant to say she started seriously training/focusing on it last year.

Alaverga
13 minutes ago

No

