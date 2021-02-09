IOC Issues Gender Equality Statement Following “Inappropriate” Mori Comments

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has responded to the sexist remarks made by Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori late last week, feeling the need to reassert its commitment to gender equality with a statement issued Tuesday.

The IOC condemns Mori’s comments, which included saying that women talked too much, and that board meetings including females generally would “take a lot of time.”

Mori retracted these comments last Thursday.

“The recent comments of Tokyo 2020 President Mori were absolutely inappropriate and in contradiction to the IOC’s commitments and the reforms of its Olympic Agenda 2020,” the IOC statement says. “He apologised and later made a number of subsequent comments.

“Besides Mr Mori’s apology, the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee (OCOG) also considers his comment to be inappropriate and has reaffirmed its commitment to gender equality.

“As the leader of the Olympic Movement, we are committed to our mission to encourage and support the promotion of women in sport at all levels and in all structures, as stated in the Olympic Charter.”

The IOC goes on to list its strong track record on gender equality, and says it will continue to build on it.

Mori, who served as the Prime Minister of Japan for one year (2000-01), said his remarks were “going against the mentality of the Olympics and Paralympics,” during his apology, and that he’d “like to take back what I said and apologize to those who were offended.”

Full IOC Statement