Insider Training: Watch Katsumi Nakamura’s Disciplined Daily Routine

25-year-old Katsumi Nakamura of Japan has launched his own YouTube channel to help interact with fans and give insight into what it takes to be an Olympian.

With the 2020 Games on the horizon and taking place in his home nation, the record-holding freestyle sprinter isn’t taking any chances in his preparation, diligently following a personalized methodology, which includes a series of purposeful steps both in and out of the pool.

In this 15-minute video, with which you can follow along by activating English subtitles within YouTube, Nakamura gives viewers a glimpse into a typical training day. We see what the 47.87 100m freestyler eats for breakfast, lunch, and dinner; how he is extremely disciplined when it comes to his pre-practice stretching, body-relaxing, and ab work.

We even see Nakamura at home, getting insight into his non-swimming routine, which even includes a calculated approach to skincare.

Barring anything unforeseen, Nakamura will at least be competing at the home Olympic Games as a member of Japan’s men’s 4x100m free relay. The nation qualified for Tokyo by way of finishing 9th at the 2019 World Championships.

Nakamura is also likely to compete on the medley relay, also which qualified for the Games with a 4th place finish in Gwangju.

The man will also do his best to qualify individually, looking like a top contender to take the 50m/100m freestyle double at Japan’s Olympic Trials taking place in April.