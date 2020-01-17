Daily Swim Coach Workout #42

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

1 x

1 x 600 @ 8:00 mod 200 free 200 IM K D 200 back 1:20 base

4 x 100 @ 1:30 build each 100 IM order 50 kick 25 drill 25 swim

1 x

4 x 100 @ 1:40 fast kick free w snorkel on R side L side

8 x 25 @ :25 fast kick free w board

8 x 25 @ :35 1/2 lap breast kick fast turn 1/2 lap all out free to wall use kick board

4 x 50 @ :50 all out kick odd breast or fly even free

_______________________________________________________________________________

1 x

1 x 100 free AP @ 1:15 1:20

2 x 150 free AP @ 2:00 2:10

1 x 300 free AP @ 3:30 3:50

16 x 50 free AP-4 @ :40 :45 Paddles REST 2:00

16 x 50 best odd @ 1:00 build fast

4 x [straight thru]

50 free mod

50 best odd kick fast

100 build 25 best odd drill 25 free BP 3rd DPS 50 drill swim best odd

1 x

16 x 25 fast kick @ :25 odd free :30 even best odd

4 x 150 pull free paddles snorkel buoy @ 2:30 fast 2:40 fast

2 x 50 drill best odd mod @ 1:00

4 x 50 swim best odd all out @ 1:00 200 race pace all out

2 x 50 drill best odd mod @ 1:00

4 x 50 swim best odd all out @ :50 200 race pace all out

300 easy do whatever it takes to get in 300 easy