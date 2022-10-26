Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Indiana’s Brendan Burns, Anna Peplowski Named Big Ten Swimmers of the Week

October 26th, 2022 Big Ten, College, News

Courtesy: Big Ten

Men’s Swimmer of the Week
Brendan Burns, Indiana
Sr. – Berwyn, Pa. – Conestoga

  • Won the 100 Fly, 200 Fly, and 200 Back in tri-meet with No. 2 Texas and No. 14 Texas A&M
  • Posted the nation’s fastest time in the 200 Fly (1:42.25), second fastest in the 200 Back (1:41.46) and sixth fastest in the 100 Fly (46.52)
  • Recorded NCAA Championship B cuts in all three events
  • Garners his fifth career Swimmer of the Week award
  • Last Indiana Swimmer of the Week: Brendan Burns (Jan. 19, 2022)

Men’s Diver of the Week
Quinn Henninger, Indiana
So. – Denver, Colo. – New Albany

  • Won both the 1-meter and 3-meter springboard events in a tri-meet with No. 2 Texas and No. 18 Texas A&M
  • Recorded NCAA Zone scores in both diving events
  • Earns his first career Diver of the Week award
  • Last Indiana Diver of the Week: Carson Tyler (Jan. 19, 2022)

Men’s Freshman of the Week 
Dominik Torok, Wisconsin
Budapest, Hungary – Ferencvarosi Sport Altalanos Iskola Es Gimnazium

  • Notched a victory in the 200 IM with a time of 1:49.35
  • Placed second in the 200 Fly, 400 IM and 200 Breast
  • Earns his first Freshman of the Week award
  • Last Wisconsin Freshman of the Week: Yigit Aslan (Dec. 8, 2021)

2022-23 Big Ten Men’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honorees

Oct. 19
S: Victor Baganha, PSU
D: Jordan Rzepka, PUR
F: Mariano Lazzerini, PSU

Oct. 26
S: Brendan Burns, IND
D: Quinn Henninger, IND
F: Dominik Torok, WIS

Women’s Swimmer of the Week
Anna Peplowski, Indiana
So. – Germantown Hills, Ill. – Metamora

  • Placed first in the 100 backstroke, winning a close battle by .05 seconds (53.37)
  • Placed first in the 200 backstroke, beating runner-up by 2.5 seconds (1:55.97)
  • Led off Indiana’s 400 freestyle relay victory (3:21.32), with a 50.01 split
  • Was part of Indiana’s third-place 200 medley
  • Earns her first Big Ten Women’s Swimmer of the Week award
  • Last Indiana Women’s Swimmer of the Week: Mackenzie Looze (Nov. 12, 2021)

Women’s Diver of the Week
Joy Zhu, Minnesota
Sr. – Wuhan, China – Hubei Sport School – Grad program: Sports Management

  • Placed first in the 1-meter with a score of 305.25, 38 points better than the competition
  • Placed first in the 3-meter with a score of 341.93, 62 points better than the competition
  • Earns her second Big Ten Women’s Diver of the Week award
  • Last Minnesota Women’s Diver of the Week: Joy Zhu (Oct. 19, 2022)

Women’s Freshman of the Week
Kristina Paegle, Indiana
Fr. – Bloomington, Ind. – Bloomington South

  • Earned four top-four finishes
  • Swam the fastest freestyle leg in Indiana’s third-place finish in the 200 medley relay
  • Was part of Indiana’s first-place 400 freestyle relay team, defeating the runner-up by over 4.5 seconds
  • Placed third in the 50 free (27.73)
  • Placed fourth in the 100 free (50.09)
  • Last Indiana Women’s Freshman of the Week: Brearna Crawford (Nov. 24, 2021)

2022-23 Big Ten Women’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honors
Oct. 19
S: Maggie Love, PUR
D: Joy Zhu, MINN
F: Julia Meisner, PSU

Oct. 26
S: Anna Peplowski, IND
D: Joy Zhu, MINN
F: Kristina Paegle, IND

