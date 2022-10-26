How to Watch the Top 25 NCAA DI Teams in Action: 10/26-11/11 Highlighting the dual meet schedule this weekend is Jake Magahey (above) and the Georgia Bulldogs hosting the Florida Gators.

Indiana’s Brendan Burns, Anna Peplowski Named Big Ten Swimmers of the Week Sophomore Anna Peplowski won the 100 back (53.37), 200 back (1:55.97) and led off the victorious 400 free relay in the Hoosiers’ tri-meet with Texas and TAMU.

Former Michigan Swimmer Ian Miskelley Honored At Calvin’s Be Better; Invite Michigan, Hope and Davenport travelled to Calvin on Saturday for the Be Better; Invite, honoring late Wolverine swimmer Ian Miskelley.

Newcomers Impress as Arizona State Splits Dual vs. Wisconsin The #5 Sun Devil men dominated in their dual meet win against Wisconsin, while the #14 Badger women did the same in their victory over the ASU women.