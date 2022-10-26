Stanford Men Power Kick on Aloha Friday | PRACTICE + PANCAKES

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

We visited Palo Alto on a Friday morning, where the Stanford men were welcoming in an Aloha Friday. This meant power kick for Dan Schemmel and his cardinal squad. Schemmel took a majority of the men and led them through three rounds of 6×25 with sox and 3 rounds of 6×50 descending by round. Coach Neil Caskey had a single lane of true distance swimmers that got in their kicking early then finished with 5×200 pull, descending 1-5.

