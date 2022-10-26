2022 Florida 4A Roundup: District Highlights and Region Qualifiers

2022 FHSAA 4A DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS

Just like Class 3A, the 4A schools in Florida high school swimming wrapped their respective District Championship meets on the weekend and will now take on four Region meets to determine the qualifiers for the State Championships later in November.

Below you can find the swimmers from the District Championships that advanced to each respective Region meet:

FHSAA CLASS 4A DISTRICT CHAMPIONS

District 1: Creekside girls, Bartram Trail boys

District 2: Winter Park girls, Winter Park boys

District 3: Oviedo girls, Oviedo boys

District 4: Windermere girls, Windermere boys

District 5: Jupiter girls, Jupiter boys

District 6: Park Vista Community girls, Boca Raton boys

District 7: Strawberry Crest girls, Strawberry Crest boys

District 8: George Steinbrenner girls, Palm Harbor University boys

District 9: Riverview girls, Sarasota boys

District 10: Fort Lauderdale girls, Marjory Stoneman Douglas boys

District 11: Cypress Bay girls, Doral Academy Charter boys

District 12: Miami Palmetto Senior girls, G Holmes Braddock Senior boys

CLASS 4A DISTRICT HIGHLIGHTS

Girls

Highlighting the girls’ 4A District meets were the Riverview Sarasota swimmers, which include reigning state champions Gracie Weyant and Addie Sauickie.

Weyant, who won the 200 IM and 100 breast at the 4A State Championships last season as a sophomore, put up the top time in the class from the District 9 meet in the 200 IM, cruising to a time of 2:05.47.

Weyant also clocked 1:05.19 in the 100 breast, which ranks her second overall coming out of the District meets behind Braulio Alonso sophomore Ekaterina Baranova (1:05.19).

Sauickie, the 2021 champ in the 200 free, put up the fastest time in that event in 1:50.87, with her best time sitting more than four seconds faster at 1:46.50.

Sauickie also posted a time of 51.63 in the 100 free, six-tenths shy of defending champion Kaylin Herbet.

Herbet, an Oviedo High School senior and Miami (OH) commit, put up the quickest times among 4A swimmers in both the 50 free (23.57) and 100 free (51.03), both within striking distance of her best times (23.30, 50.43).

Her teammate, fellow senior Sarah Beth Cathcart, also put up noteworthy times in the 50 free (23.64) and 100 free (51.89) from the District 3 meet.

Another Oviedo senior to watch for is Gabby Goodwin, the reigning state champion in the 500 free. Goodwin was 5:04.57 in that event, three seconds shy of the top 4A time produced by Gulf Coast’s Carinn Bethea (5:01.57).

Another top performer was George Steinbrenner senior and NC State commit Bella Answeeney, who put up the fastest times in the class in the 100 fly (55.12) and 100 back (56.50) at the District 8 meet.

Age group standout Sofia Jorge was the top performer among swimmers in Region 4, as the John A. Ferguson Senior High School freshman went 23.99 in the 50 free and 56.47 in the 100 fly. Jorge owns respective bests of 23.62 and 54.93, respectively.

Boys

The boys’ side had some blistering swims recorded across all four regions.

Highlighting Region 1 was the District 3 meet, where Oviedo senior Luca Oliva posted the top 4A times in both the 200 IM (1:52.04) and 500 free (4:31.97), establishing an AA-C cut in the latter.

At last year’s state meet, Oliva was fifth in the 200 IM and seventh in the 500 free.

Lake Brantley sophomore Danzhel Tuliao was six one-hundredths shy of his personal best as he recorded the top time in the 100 breast (57.59) from the District 3 meet, while his senior teammate Seth Basinger put up one of the fastest times in the 100 free (47.69).

West Orange senior and Florida State commit Nico Cecchi was the headliner among the Region 2 meets, lighting up District 4 with the fastest time overall in the 50 free (21.20) and one of the top times in the 100 back (51.90).

Last year, Cecchi was third in the 100 back and fourth in the 50 free.

Sarasota senior Liam Heary produced the fastest 100 fly time from the District 9 meet in 50.35, while Gulf Coast senior Jack Stokvis put himself in the mix with a 100 fly time of 50.82 and a 50 free of 21.48.

The top-seeded swimmer in the 50 free heading into the Region 3 Championships will be Jayden Repak, who neared his lifetime best at the District 8 meet in 21.39. His teammate Gavin Peck nailed new best times in both the 50 free (21.51) and 100 free (46.91) to put himself in a good spot moving into the Region meet as well.

Venice senior Amadeusz Knop, a University of Florida commit and member of the Sarasota Sharks, cruised to the top time in District 9 in the 100 back (52.28) and 200 IM (1:55.48).

Knop is the top returning swimmer in both events, having been the runner-up at last year’s state championships with both winners having now graduated.

Over in District 12, G. Holmes Braddock Senior High School swimmers made some nosie, with sophomore George Gonzalez and freshman Anthony Pineiro both putting up some top-ranked times.

Gonzalez was five one-hundredths shy of his personal best to post the fastest time in the 100 free (46.15), and he was close to the quickest overall in the 100 breast (57.65).

Pineiro clocked 51.30 in the 100 back and 50.95 in the 100 fly, both lifetime bests.

Another notable swim from District 12 came from Miami Beach senior Marcoaurelio Lopez-Casula, who clocked 21.33 in the 50 free. Lopez-Casula placed sixth at the State Championships last year, cracking the 21-second barrier in the prelims with a best of 20.96.