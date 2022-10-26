How to Watch the Top 25 NCAA DI Teams in Action: 10/26-11/11

We are entering another weekend of racing in college swimming, with most meets being duals or tri-meets. There are relatively fewer top teams competing this weekend, but there are still a few match-ups featuring some of SwimSwam’s Top 25 Ranked teams. We have compiled how to watch and keep up with all the action as it unfolds.

The dual meet schedule this weekend is highlighted by Georgia hosting SEC rival Florida on Friday morning. The #3 Florida men are coming off a victory over #8 Virginia, while the #11 ranked Gator women are looking to rebound after their loss to #1 Virginia. Georgia is coming off a recent sweep of Florida State.

Another meet to keep an eye on this weekend is the two-day dual between Ohio State and Virginia Tech. The men’s meet in particular should be close, as Ohio State topped Virginia Tech at last season’s NCAAs by only 12 points and two places, with Ohio State placing 9th and Virginia Tech taking 11th.

The #19 Northwestern women are set to make their 2022-2023 season debut this weekend, as they host Illinois and UIC on Saturday morning.

Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below.

A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.

#1 Cal men vs. Pacific

October 27, 4pm (PST)

Men only

Watch: https://pac-12.com/live/university-california-4

Live Results:

#24 Auburn men vs. #17 LSU men, Auburn women vs. #18 LSU women

October 27, 12pm (CST)

Men and women

Live Results: MeetMobile app

#3 Florida men vs. #9 Georgia men, #11 Florida women vs. #16 Georgia women

October 28, 10am (EST)

Men and women

Watch: https://www.espn.com/watch/catalog/904ff2f3-3ce3-3b9e-bca9-3608ec5f616b/swimming-and-diving#bucketId=29774&sourceCollection=Browse_By_Sport_New

Live Results:

#19 Minnesota men, Minnesota women vs. St. Thomas vs. South Dakota State

October 28, 5pm (CST)

Men and women

Live Results: https://sidearmstats.com/minnesota/swim/index.htm

#3 Stanford women vs. Washington State

October 28, 5pm (PST)

Women only

Watch: https://pac-12.com/live?networks=P12I

Live Results:

#11 Ohio State men vs. #10 Virginia Tech men, #7 Ohio State women vs. Virginia Tech women

October 28-29, 5pm & 10am (EST)

Men and women

Live Results: http://swimmeet.christiansburg.org/

#17 USC women vs. Utah

October 29, 11am (MST)

Women only

Live Results:

#20 Duke women vs. UNCW women, Duke men vs. UNCW men

October 29, 11am (EST)

Men and women

Watch: https://flosports.link/3APNhcs

Live Results: MeetMobile app

#19 Northwestern women vs. Illinois vs. UIC

October 29, 11am (CST)

Men and women

Live Results:

#9 Indiana women vs. Mizzou women, #6 Indiana men vs. Mizzou men