Indiana Travels To Purdue To Take On In-State Rival Boilermakers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana swimming and diving is set to face in-state rival Purdue in dual meet action on Saturday (Jan. 20) inside Morgan J. Burk Aquatic Center in West Lafayette, Ind. The meet is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET and can be streamed on the Big Ten Plus digital platform.

IU men’s swimming and diving has won 12 consecutive meets against Purdue going back to the 2010-11 season, while the women’s team is 11-0 since 2011-12.

MEET INFO

Saturday, January 21 • 10 a.m. ET

Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center • West Lafayette, Ind.

Opponent: Purdue

Live Results (Swimming): http://bit.ly/3J3q2zr

Live Results (Diving): http://bit.ly/3hMY9jM

Live Stream: http://bit.ly/3J5cNyw (Big Ten Plus)

SCHEDULED EVENTS

Diving: 1-meter, 3-meter

Swimming: 200 Medley Relay, 1,000 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle, 100 Backstroke, 100 Breaststroke, 200 Butterfly, 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle, 200 Backstroke, 200 Breaststroke, 500 Freestyle, 100 Butterfly, 200 IM, 400 Freestyle Relay

OF NOTE…

IU WOMEN, DIVERS DOMINATE BIG TEN AWARD CYCLE

Indiana swimming and diving swept the women’s and diving Big Ten weekly awards as four Hoosiers were rewarded in the Jan. 18 cycle for their performances in IU’s wins over No. 15/13 Michigan last weekend. Redshirt senior Andrew Capobianco earned his sixth-career Big Ten Diver of the Week award and junior Anne Fowler captured her second. Senior Noelle Peplowski tallied her second-career Big Ten Swimmer of the Week honor, while Kristina Paegle was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for a third time this season.

More information on the performances can be found here.

HOOSIERS NAMED TO USA SWIMMING NATIONAL TEAM

Six athletes with ties to the Indiana swimming and diving program were named to USA Swimming’s 2022-23 national team rosters in September. Of the six Hoosiers, five are breaststroke specialists, and, on the women’s side, IU makes up three of the nine breaststroke selections. The selections include current Hoosiers Mariah Denigan , Mackenzie Looze and Josh Matheny as well as Indiana Swim Club athlete Tommy Cope, Lilly King and Annie Lazor.

