Indiana Swim & Dive Set For Texas Tri Meet

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana swimming and diving will face two ranked opponents from the Lone Star State in a highly anticipated tri meet on Friday (Oct. 20). The Hoosiers will take on Texas and Texas A&M inside the Longhorns’ home facility, the Texas Swimming Center.

Indiana and Texas each saw both its men’s and women’s teams finish top 15 at the 2022 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. Texas was the runner-up in both competitions, while IU’s men finished fifth and the Hoosier women placed 11th. Texas A&M was 19th at the men’s championships, and its women’s team ended up in 39th.

MEET INFO

Friday, October 21

Diving: 1:30 p.m. ET

Swimming: 3 p.m. ET

Texas Swimming Center • Austin, Texas

Opponent: Texas, Texas A&M

Live Results (Swimming): https://bit.ly/3sdtVbC

Live Results (Diving): https://bit.ly/3CtIUnK

Live Stream: N/A

SCHEDULED EVENTS

Diving: 1-meter, 3-meter, Platform

Swimming: 200 Medley Relay, 1,000 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle, 100 Backstroke, 100 Breaststroke, 200 Butterfly, 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle, 200 Backstroke, 200 Breaststroke, 500 Freestyle, 100 Butterfly, 400 IM, 400 Freestyle Relay

OF NOTE…

LAST TIME OUT: at KENTUCKY

Sisters Anna and Noelle Peplowski combined for four of Indiana’s six NCAA B cuts, while Indiana divers combined for eight NCAA zone qualifying scores during IU swimming and diving’s opening day wins at Kentucky on October 5.

For the second straight year, Indiana opened its season with wins over the Wildcats. The men posted an emphatic 201-96 victory, while the women collected a 161-139 triumph after placing a half-point better than UK at the women’s NCAA Championships last season.

HOOSIERS NAMED TO USA SWIMMING NATIONAL TEAM

Six athletes with ties to the Indiana swimming and diving program were named to USA Swimming’s 2022-23 national team rosters in September. Of the six Hoosiers, five are breaststroke specialists, and, on the women’s side, IU makes up three of the nine breaststroke selections. The selections include current Hoosiers Mariah Denigan , Mackenzie Looze and Josh Matheny as well as Indiana Swim Club athlete Tommy Cope, Lilly King and Annie Lazor.

