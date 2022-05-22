Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Indiana, Michigan, Ohio St, Louisville Shine on Last Day of Indy Spring Cup

by Anya Pelshaw 0

May 21st, 2022 Big Ten, News

2022 INDY SPRING CUP

  • May 18-21, 2022
  • LCM (50 meters)
  • IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Meet Mobile: “2022 Indy Spring Cup”

Kicking off the final night of the Indy Spring Cup was the 100 freestyle. Wining the event was Ohio State’s Kit Kat Zenick. Zennick won in a 55.92 just off of her best time of 55.92. Finishing right behind Zennick was 15 year old Alexandra Shackell of Carmel Swim Club who touched in a 55.95. That was a best time for Shackell as her previous best stood at 56.36. Touching in third was Indiana’s Anna Peplowski who touched in a 56.09.

Winning the men’s 100 free was Andrej Barna touching in a 49.21. Barna swam the event representing Serbia at the Tokyo Olympics swimming a time of 47.94 in semifinals there. Indiana’s Rafael Miroslaw was second in a 49.25 and Louisville’s Murilo Sartori was third in a 50.16.

Indiana’s Elyse Heiser picked up the win in the 200 backstroke in a 2:13.96. That was a huge improvement from her 2:17.02 which she swam to finished ninth at San Antonio Pro Swim. Ohio State followed in second through fifth place. Amy Fulmer was second in a 2:14.33, Morgan Kraus third in 2:15.28, Paige Hall fourth in 2:18.86, and Liberty Gilbert fifth in 2:18.86.

Ohio State’s Thomas Watkins picked up the win in the men’s 200 backstroke with a 2:01.74. That was slightly off his best time of 1:59.21 from May 2021. US Tokyo Olympian Jake Mitchell was second in a 2:03.34. Primarily a mid-distance/distance freestyle, Mitchell has not competed in the event since January 2020. Elmbrook’s Michael Long (EBSC) was third in a 2:04.39. Long is committed to Wisconsin for fall 2022.

Indiana’s Mackenzie Looze won the last women’s event of the meet with a 2:14.39 in the 200 IM. Looze swam a 2:13.28 to finish fourth at International Team Trials a few weeks ago. Teammate Noelle Peplowski was second in a 2:18.34. Peplowski swam a 2:21.19 at International Team Trials. Alexandra Shackell finished third in a best time of 2:18.71.

Closing out the men’s side of the meet with a win was Michigan’s Jared Daigle winning the 200 IM in a 2:02.55. That was just off of the 2:02.50 that Daigle swam to finish 14th at International Team Trials. Indiana’s Van Mathias was second in a 2:04.54 just ahead of Michigan’s Ansel Froass who was third in a 2:04.74.

