Indiana Brings In Caitlin Hamilton To Coaching Staff

Indiana University head swimming coach Ray Looze announced the hiring of Caitlin Hamilton to the coaching staff on Monday.

Hamilton will serve as an assistant swimming coach for both the Indiana men’s and women’s teams.

“Caitlin Hamilton brings a wealth of Big Ten experience to our program,” Looze remarked. “In just a few short years, she has established herself and an outstanding deck coach who specializes in technique, motivation, and leadership development. As a swimmer at Purdue, we had the greatest respect for what she accomplished and the challenges she overcame repeatedly. Our staff is excited to add her to what we feel is one of the very special groups of coaches available to swimmers at the NCAA and world class level of swimming. Her addition brings us one step closer to our dual program goals of placing six swimmers and the USA Olympic team in 2020 and winning the NCAA team title.”

Hamilton comes to Bloomington from IUPUI, where she served as an assistant coach for both the men’s and women’s teams, as well as the recruiting coordinator for the women’s team. In 2017, Hamilton helped recruit the highest-ranked class in program history, with the men’s team’s ranked nationally.

“I am honored and excited to become a part of the Indiana University family,” Hamilton said. “I would like to thank Coach Looze, the rest of the staff and the administration for the opportunity to join the program at such an exciting time. I have always admired the commitment to excellence that Indiana Swimming and Diving exemplifies at both the collegiate and international level. It is a great time to be a Hoosier.”

During her two years with the Jaguars, the team set 37 team records, posted six NCAA B time achievements and had two CSCAA Academic All-American teams.

During the 2015-2016 season the Jaguar men finished second and the women finished fourth at the Summit League Championships. Highlighting the Championship was Jon Stoller winning the 200 Breast. Overall the Jaguars broke 19 program records, achieved three NCAA B cuts and Maranda Buha was named a CSCAA Honorable Mention Scholar All American.

Previous to IUPUI, Hamilton worked with the University of Wyoming as an assistant coach of the combined program. While at Wyoming, she coached the mid-distance, distance and individual medley swimmers.

During her tenure, the Cowboys finished third at the Western Athletic Conference Championships (M) and fourth at the Mountain West Conference Championships (W). Overall finishing the year with one NCAA qualifier, four Conference Champions, and eight NCAA B Cuts.

In the previous season, she worked as an undergraduate Assistant Coach for Purdue University. With the Boilers, Hamilton worked mainly with the mid-distance freestyle and individual medley swimmers. The swimmers ended the season with a 25th place finish at NCAAs from seven swimmers qualifying.

The Boilermakers also had a seventh place finish at the Big Ten Championships that year with two program and two freshman records broken. Hamilton also had roles in the Purdue athletic department as an intern for Purdue’s Athletic Development Department, the John Purdue Club.

As a student-athlete at Purdue, Hamilton earned All-America honors in the 1,650 freestyle during the 2009-10 season. She also earned Honorable Mention All-America honors the following season. She was a two-time Second-Team All-Big Ten and three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection. On the national scene, Hamilton was a two-time Olympic Trials qualifier in the 400 and 800-meter freestyle events.

Hamilton graduated from Purdue in the spring of 2014 with degrees in Movement and Sport Science, as well as a degree in Public Health. In the spring of 2017, she graduated with a Masters of Kinesiology from Indiana University.

Courtesy of Indiana Athletics.