Incoming Virginia Freshman Diver Passes Away

Joshua Richardson, who was committed to join the University of Virginia’s swimming and diving team has died, according to an email sent out to the university community by Dean of Students Allen Grove on Monday evening. Richardson had already arrived on campus, though details surrounding when and how he died were not released by the university.

Richardson attended Mishawaka Marion High School in Mishawaka, Indiana. He was a springboard specialist at placed 5th at the 2015 USA Diving ATT National Diving Championships in the 16-18 J.O. category on the 1 meter.

Virgnia head diving coach Jason Glorious said that Jason “could do some crazy stuff on a trampoline and diving board” and “he was poised to really contribute to our program” in comments to streakingthelawn.com.