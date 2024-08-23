Illinois State Champ and ‘BOTR’ IMer Izzy Beu to swim for UGA next fall (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Izzy Beu of Saint Charles, Illinois, has verbally declared her intention to swim at the University of Georgia. Beu is an IM specialist and was a ‘best of the rest’ ranked recruit in the girls’ high school class of 2025. She is currently a rising senior at Saint Charles North High School and swims for the Saint Charles Swim Team. Beu was a 2023 USA Swimming Scholastic-All American, and will arrive in Atlanta next fall.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my career as a student-athlete at the University of Georgia!! Thank you to my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for supporting me throughout this process! SIC ‘EM!!! ”

At the Illinois High School State Championships, Beu won the 200 IM in a personal best 1:58.37. She also took 2nd in the 100 fly with a 53.66, just off the PB she had set in prelims of 53.58. On top of her individual performances, Beu clocked relay splits of 22.97 in the 200 free relay and 49.21 in the 400 relay, both of which she anchored. Beu led Saint Charles North to a 6th place finish among 104 total teams.

Just 2 weeks later at Speedo Winter Juniors – West, Beu was a 3x finalist. She swam the 200 IM in 1:59.97 to place 8th, 100 fly in 54.31 to place 21st, and PBd in the 200 breast (2:15.46) to place 22nd.

In February, Beu swam at the Illinois SCST Championships, where she recorded 3 personal bests en route to 7 top 5 finishes. Her PBs came in the 400 IM (4:21.16), 100 free (50.74), and 200 free (1:48.42), where she placed 2nd, 2nd, and 3rd, respectively. Beu also swam the 100 breast (1:05.05) for 4th, 200 breast (2:16.30) for 5th, 50 free (24.19) for 4th, and 200 fly (2:03.38) for 1st.

More recently, Beu competed at the Gulf-Indiana-Illinois Duel in the Pool (LCM), where she hit PBs in the 200 IM (2:18.87), 100 fly (1:00.80), and 50 free (27.25).

Best times:

200 IM – 1:58.37

400 IM – 4:21.16

100 fly – 53.58

100 free – 50.74

200 free – 1:48.42

200 breast – 2:15.46

200 back – 2:03.66

At SECs this year, the Georgia women were 5th, with 1650 free NCAA Champ Abby McCulloh leading the way. Beu is poised to be an immediate scorer for Georgia, as her 200 IM was fast enough to qualify for the B final at 2024 SECs.

This year, UGA’s IM group was led by 5th year Zoie Hartman. However, without Hartman, Beu would have led the Georgia women in the 200 IM. Additionally, her 100 fly would have ranked 2nd on the 2023-2024 roster. With the fastest 200 IM time of both Georgia’s 2025 and 2024 recruiting classes, Beu will look to bolster and replenish UGA’s IM group in Hartman’s absence.

The Georgia women last won an NCAA title in 2016, but are in a rebuilding phase after the retirement of head coach Jack Baurele in 2022. Baurele led the Bulldogs for 50 years, making him the longest-tenured coach in Georgia athletics and of any sport in the SEC.

Beu comes from a family of athletic excellence, with her younger sister Kayla being an accomplished golfer, and one of the top junior golfers in Illinois.

Georgia will welcome a strong, well rounded class next fall, with BOTR Elizabeth Nawrocki (breast), #10 Kennedi Dobson (free/IM), Kylie McMurray (distance free), Marin Clem (sprint free), BOTR Emily Hamill (back/free), Mia Jeltema (breast/IM), Hailey Dopson (back), Hayden Hollingsworth (sprint free/fly), Maeve Eckerman (back/free), and Clarke Neace (distance free) all set to join Beu in UGA’s class of 2029. Dobson, a free/IM specialist, owns a 1:58.66 PB in the 200 IM, and will potentially be an IM training partner for Beu.

