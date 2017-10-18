Illinois Adds Elliott McGill As Assistant Coach

Press Release courtesy of Illinois Athletics

Illinois head swimming coach Sue Novitsky has announced the hiring of Elliott McGill as assistant coach.

McGill, a native of Champaign, Illinois, and graduate of Champaign Central High School, joins the program after holding the Head National Group coaching position at the Nitro Swimming Club in Austin, Texas. Prior to coaching in Texas, McGill was the head coach at Eastern Illinois. At the time of hire at EIU, McGill became the youngest head coach in Division I collegiate swimming (25).

“I am incredibly humbled for the opportunity to join the women’s swim and dive team at the University of Illinois,” McGill said. “This is a great group of women and I could not be more grateful to have been given this chance. There is obviously a lot of excitement within the athletic department behind Josh Whitman ‘s leadership. The opportunity to become a part of the new era of U of I athletics and work at one of the best universities in the world was very appealing.”

The 2009 graduate of EIU earned second-team All-Summit League honors during his time in Charleston and received both his undergraduate and master’s degrees from the university.

McGill has three siblings, Tyler, Colin and Sarah. Tyler, who works as the Assistant Swim Coach at Auburn University, was a member of the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team and earned a gold medal, swimming a leg on the fastest 4×100-meter relay team in London. Colin was a member of the EIU swim team from 2009-2014, earning All-Summit League honors three times under the coaching of his brother.

“I’m looking forward to bringing some fresh ideas to the team and incorporating my training philosophies into Sue’s vision. From technique to training to racing, I really want to raise expectations and help the program and women rise to the national level.”

FOLLOW THE ILLINI

Stay tuned to FIGHTINGILLINI.com for all the latest information on Fighting Illini Swimming and Diving. Follow the Orange and Blue on Twitter, Facebook and Insta gram for even more coverage.