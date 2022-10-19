Ikee, Irie, Seto & Honda Head To Japanese Short Course Championships

64th JAPAN SC SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Saturday, October 22nd & Sunday, October 23rd
- Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Tokyo, Japan
- SCM (25m)
- SC World Championships-qualfying meet
- Entries (in Japanese)
While the FINA Swimming World Cup kicks off in Berlin this weekend, many of Japan’s best will be competing domestically at the 64th Short Course Swimming Championships. Taking place on Saturday, October 22nd and Sunday, October 23rd, the championships are taking place at the storied Tatsumi International Swimming Center.
This competition sets the tone for the Japanese swimmers’ short course season, with the FINA Short Course World Championships on the horizon for December.
Highlighting the entries for the women is leukemia survivor Rikako Ikee. The 22-year-old is expected to race the 50m/100m freestyle and the 50m/100m butterfly. Olympic medalists Daiya Seto, Ryosuke Irie and Tomoru Honda are also entered, with all competing on the heels of last month’s Tochigi National Athletic Meet.
15-year-old IM prodigy and one-time World Junior Record holder Mio Narita is also ready to rumble in Tokyo, set to take on the 100m IM, 200m IM and 400m IM races.
Key Entrants, Women:
- Rikako Ikee
- Ai Soma
- Rio Shirai
- Nagisa Ikemoto
- Chihiro Igarashi
- Waka Kobori
- Miyu Namba
- Miki Uchida
- Anna Konishi
- Reona Aoki
- Satomi Suzuki
- Kanako Watanabe
- Yui Oashi
- Suzuka Hasegawa
- Karin Uchida
- Mio Narita
Key Entrants, Men:
- Katsumi Nakamura
- Shinri Shioura
- Kawane Masahiro
- Shogo Takeda
- Katsuhiro Matsumoto
- Junya Koga
- Ryosuke Irie
- Masato Sakai
- Ryuya Mura
- Ippei Watanabe
- Naoki Mizunuma
- Kosuke Matsui
- Takeshi Kawamoto
- Daiki Tanaka
- Tomoru Honda
- Hiromasa Fujimori
- Daiya Seto
- Ippe Miyamoto