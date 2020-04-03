Idaho Governor Signs Bill Limiting Transgender Women & Girls in School Sports

Idaho governor Brad Little signed the controversial House Bill 500 – called the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” by supporters – into law Monday. At the same time, he signed HB 509, which prohibits transgender people from changing the sex listed on their birth certificates.

HB 500 bans transgender women and girls from competing in women’s and girls’ sports at the high school and collegiate level in Idaho, making the state the first in the country to pass legislation against transgender students.

The bill applies to ” interscholastic, intercollegiate, intramural, or club athletic teams or sports that are sponsored by a public school or any school that is a member of the Idaho high school activities association or a public institution of higher education or any higher education institution that is a member of the national collegiate 6 athletic association (NCAA), national association of intercollegiate athletics (NAIA), or national junior college athletic association.”

It would mandate that teams be designated as based on biological sex – Males, men, or boys; Females, women, or girls; or coed or mixed – and that “sports designated for females, women, or girls shall not be open to students of the male sex.”13 (2) Athletic teams or sports designated for females,

“If disputed,” the bills continues, “a student may establish sex by presenting a signed physician’s statement that shall indicate the student’s sex based solely on the student’s internal and external reproductive anatomy; The student’s normal endogenously produced levels of testosterone; and an analysis of the student’s genetic makeup.”

The ACLU of Idaho says both bills are unconstitutional.

“The ACLU of Idaho condemns Governor Brad Little’s decision to sign discriminatory, unconstitutional, and deeply hurtful anti-transgender bills into law,” the organization’s statement said . “Leaders from the business, faith, medical, education and athletics communities will not forget this decision or what it says about the governor’s priorities during a global pandemic. The ACLU will see the governor in court.”

USA Swimming voted in 2018 to allow athletes up to compete in their “stated gender” category up to junior or senior National Team level. The organization slightly amended that last year, and now says that all athletes competing at 2020 Summer Nationals will have to abide by the International Olympic Committee’s policies for transgender athletes.

