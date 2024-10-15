Hwang Sunwoo Posts 1:45.03 LCM 200 Free At 105th Korean National Sports Festival

105th KOREAN NATIONAL SPORTS FESTIVAL

Saturday, October 12th – Thursday, October 17th

Changwon Indoor Swimming Pool

LCM (50m)

The 105th Korean National Sports Festival is underway from Changwon Indoor Swimming Pool with 21-year-old Olympian Hwang Sunwoo among the field.

Hwang put up a solid effort of 1:45.03 to top the men’s 200m free contest, beating his competitors by over a second. The next-closest swimmer was Lee Hongjun who clocked 1:46.60.

Hwang’s splits included 50.94/54.09 en route to gold, with his 1:45.03 easily beating the 1:45.92 he registered at this year’s Olympic Games, a semi-final time which rendered him the 9th place finisher. His lifetime best remains at the national record of 1:44.40 logged at the 2023 Asian Games.

After today’s race, Hwang stated, “I was taken aback because I did not expect a time like this. It is difficult to record in the early 1 minute 45 seconds range in domestic competitions, so I achieved a good time. It was a meaningful race.” (Naver.com)

He continued, “I expected a time in the late 1 minute 45 seconds to early 46 seconds because the preparation period was short,” adding, “It’s comforting and makes me think deeply at the same time.

“I feel relieved that I’m not in a slump, but I think there will be changes in my approach and training methods going forward.” (Naver.com)

