How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: Mid-Season Edition

Mid-Season invitationals dominate this week’s college swimming schedule, beginning tomorrow morning. The majority of the big invites are slated for this week, while Princeton and Minnesota will hold theirs the week following Thanksgiving.

It’s difficult to point to just one meet as the “top” one to keep an eye on with the top-25 teams spread out across so many different meets. As for the top-ranked teams, the #1 Virginia women will travel to the Tennessee Invite, while the #1 ASU men will take on the NC State/GAC Invite.

Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams (men/women) who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below.

A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.

Rankings are listed men/women.

2023 TENNESSEE INVITE

Date: November 15-17, 2023 (9:30am/6pm ET)

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee (Host: Tennessee)

Top 25 Teams: #13/#1 Virginia, #7/#5 Tennessee, #25/#20 Alabama, UNC (diving), Virginia Tech (diving), Duke (diving)

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

2023 UGA FALL INVITE

Date: November 16-18, 2023 (9:30am/5:30pm ET)

Location: Athens, Georgia (Host: Georgia)

Top 25 Teams: #3/#4 Florida, #10/#13 Georgia, #18/#17 Michigan, #15/#24 Auburn, –/#25 Florida State

Watch

Results

2023 OSU INVITE

Date: November 16-18, 2023 (9:30am/5:30pm ET)

Location: Columbus, Ohio (Host: Ohio State)

Top 25 Teams: #17/#3 Louisville, #5/#6 Indiana, #12/#8 Ohio State, #14/– Notre Dame, Cal (diving)

Watch

Results

2023 TEXAS INVITATIONAL

Date: November 15-18, 2023 (10am/6pm CT)

Location: Austin, Texas (Host: Texas)

Top 25 Teams: #6/#2 Texas, #16/#9 USC, #9/#10 Stanford, #19/#12 Wisconsin

Results

2023 NC STATE/GAC INVITE

Date: November 16-18, 2023

Location: Greensboro, N.C. (Host: NC State)

Top 25 Teams: #4/#7 NC State, #1/#15 Arizona State, –/#16 Duke, #8/#18 Virginia Tech

Results: Meet Mobile

2023 ART ADAMSON INVITE

Date: November 15-17, 2023 (9:30am/5:30pm CT)

Location: College Station, Texas (Host: Texas A&M)

Top 25 Teams: #11/#19 Texas A&M, HM/#22 LSU

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

2023 SMU INVITE

Date: November 15-18, 2023 (10am/6pm CT)

Location: Dallas, Texas (Host: SMU)

Top 25 Teams: #21/– SMU, #22/HM Miami (FL)

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

2023 MIZZOU INVITE

Date: November 15-17, 2023 (9:30am/5:30pm CT)

Location: Columbia, Missouri (Host: Mizzou)

Top 25 Teams: #20/– Mizzou

Watch

Results: Meet Mobile

2023 PURDUE INVITE