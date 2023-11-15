How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: Mid-Season Edition

Mid-Season invitationals dominate this week’s college swimming schedule, beginning tomorrow morning. The majority of the big invites are slated for this week, while Princeton and Minnesota will hold theirs the week following Thanksgiving.
It’s difficult to point to just one meet as the “top” one to keep an eye on with the top-25 teams spread out across so many different meets. As for the top-ranked teams, the #1 Virginia women will travel to the Tennessee Invite, while the #1 ASU men will take on the NC State/GAC Invite.
Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams (men/women) who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below.
A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.
Rankings are listed men/women.
2023 TENNESSEE INVITE
- Date: November 15-17, 2023 (9:30am/6pm ET)
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee (Host: Tennessee)
- Top 25 Teams: #13/#1 Virginia, #7/#5 Tennessee, #25/#20 Alabama, UNC (diving), Virginia Tech (diving), Duke (diving)
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
2023 UGA FALL INVITE
- Date: November 16-18, 2023 (9:30am/5:30pm ET)
- Location: Athens, Georgia (Host: Georgia)
- Top 25 Teams: #3/#4 Florida, #10/#13 Georgia, #18/#17 Michigan, #15/#24 Auburn, –/#25 Florida State
- Watch
- Results
2023 OSU INVITE
- Date: November 16-18, 2023 (9:30am/5:30pm ET)
- Location: Columbus, Ohio (Host: Ohio State)
- Top 25 Teams: #17/#3 Louisville, #5/#6 Indiana, #12/#8 Ohio State, #14/– Notre Dame, Cal (diving)
- Watch
- Results
2023 TEXAS INVITATIONAL
- Date: November 15-18, 2023 (10am/6pm CT)
- Location: Austin, Texas (Host: Texas)
- Top 25 Teams: #6/#2 Texas, #16/#9 USC, #9/#10 Stanford, #19/#12 Wisconsin
- Results
2023 NC STATE/GAC INVITE
- Date: November 16-18, 2023
- Location: Greensboro, N.C. (Host: NC State)
- Top 25 Teams: #4/#7 NC State, #1/#15 Arizona State, –/#16 Duke, #8/#18 Virginia Tech
- Results: Meet Mobile
2023 ART ADAMSON INVITE
- Date: November 15-17, 2023 (9:30am/5:30pm CT)
- Location: College Station, Texas (Host: Texas A&M)
- Top 25 Teams: #11/#19 Texas A&M, HM/#22 LSU
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
2023 SMU INVITE
- Date: November 15-18, 2023 (10am/6pm CT)
- Location: Dallas, Texas (Host: SMU)
- Top 25 Teams: #21/– SMU, #22/HM Miami (FL)
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
2023 MIZZOU INVITE
- Date: November 15-17, 2023 (9:30am/5:30pm CT)
- Location: Columbia, Missouri (Host: Mizzou)
- Top 25 Teams: #20/– Mizzou
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
2023 PURDUE INVITE
- Date: November 16-18, 2023 (10:30am/6pm ET)
- Location: West Lafayette, Indiana (Host: Purdue)
- Top 25 Teams: #23/– Purdue
- Results