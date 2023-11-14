Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

College Swimming Weekly Preview: November 15 – November 21

Anya Pelshaw
by Anya Pelshaw 0

November 14th, 2023 College, News

Happy Mid-Season Kick-Off Week!! It’s an exciting time of the year. Although there are a few mid-seasons after the Thanksgiving holiday, most are this week.

See where the top 25 teams are headed for mid-season here. Those meets have also been changed to blue text in the chart below.

For some teams, this is the first time they will suit up *officially* all season. By now, most have probably done a suited-up swim in practice but now is time for an official swim.

Meet Date Men Women
Oakland vs. Eastern Michigan 11/16 X
Tennessee Invite (Virginia, Arkansas, Alabama, South Carolina, Duke, Virginia Tech, Kentucky, UNC 11/15-11/17 X X
Texas Diving Invite 11/16-11/18 X X
Georgia Invite (Auburn, Florida, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Michigan 11/16-11/18 X X
Art Adamson Invite (LSU, UCLA, Utah, Washington State, Air Force (M), San Diego State, Houston 11/15-11/17 X X
Gamecock Invite (South Carolina, Vanderbilt, UNC-Wilmington, Gardner-Webb, Georgia Southern, North Florida 11/15-11/17 X X
Ohio State Invite (Indiana, Ohio State, Louisville, Cincinnati, Notre Dame, Ohio, Cal 11/16-11/18 X X
Purdue Invite (Purdue, Illinois, Illinois State, Missouri State, Southern Illinois, Marshall, Northwestern 11/16-11/19 X X
Nebraska vs. Nebraska-Omaha 11/18 X
Mizzou Invite (Kansas, BYU, Mizzou, Florida International, Lindenwood, San Jose State, TCU 11/15-11/17 X X
West Virginia Invite (West Virginia, Northern Iowa, Seton Hall, Navy, East Carolina, Drexel, William & Mary, Delaware, Old Dominion, Villanova 11/16-11/18 X X
Wolfpack Invite (Duke, Virginia Tech, Arizona State, Army, NC State 11/16-11/18 X X
Arizona State vs. Utah 11/20 X X
LA (USC) Diving Invite 11/17-11/19 X X
Texas Longhorn Invite (Texas, Wisconsin, UNLV, Stanford 11/15-11/18 X X
CMU Invite (Utah, Wyoming, NAU 11/15-11-18 X X
Lehigh vs Lafayette 11/17 X X
Brown Invite (Brown, Colgate, Georgetown, New Hampshire, Binghamton, Rider 11/16-11/18 X X
SMU Invite (SMU, Miami, Drury, Hawaii, Yale, Rice) 11/15-11/17 X X
George Mason Invite (George Mason, American, Richmond, Towson, Florida Atlantic, St. Bonaventure, Marist 11/16-11/18 X X
House of Champions (IUPUI, Little Rock, UIC, Butler, Milwaukee, North Texas, Ball State 11/16-11/18 X X
Utah Tech Invite (Utah Tech, Nevada, UC Davis, Pacific, Fresno State, UC San Diego, Cal Baptist, Cal Poly 11/15-11/17 X X
Coyote LCM Invite 11/15 X X
Augustana Invite (Augustana (SD), South Dakota, South Dakota State 11/16-11/18 X X
Phoenix Fall Classic (UChicago, SLU) 11/17-11/19 X X
Terrier Invite (UMass, Boston U, Boston College, Northeastern, Fairfield, Bryant 11/17-11/19 X X
Rhode Island Invite (Rhode Island, Vermont, Maine, Wagner, Holy Cross, Providence 11/17-11/19 X
Cleveland State Magnus Cup (Cleveland State, FGCU, Niagara, Bowling Green, Akron, Toledo, Xavier, Northern Colorado, Tulane, Canisius 11/16-11/18 X X
Liberty Invite (Liberty, Air Force (W), Campbell, St. Francis 11/17-11/19 X
Columbia vs. Harvard 11/17 X X
Cornell vs. Penn vs. Princeton 11/18 X X
Stony Brook vs. Siena 11/18 X
Queens Fall Frenzy (Queens, Duquesne, La Salle, UNC Asheville, James Madison 11/17-11/19 X X
Manhattan vs. UMBC vs. St. Peter’s 11/18 X X
Franklin and Marshall Invite (Mt. St. Mary’s 11/17-11/19 X X
ELAC Invite (San Diego 11/17-11/19 X
La Verne Invite (Loyola Marymount, La Verne, Pepperdine 11/17-11/19 X

