College Swimming Weekly Preview: November 15 – November 21

Happy Mid-Season Kick-Off Week!! It’s an exciting time of the year. Although there are a few mid-seasons after the Thanksgiving holiday, most are this week.
See where the top 25 teams are headed for mid-season here. Those meets have also been changed to blue text in the chart below.
For some teams, this is the first time they will suit up *officially* all season. By now, most have probably done a suited-up swim in practice but now is time for an official swim.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Oakland vs. Eastern Michigan
|11/16
|X
|Tennessee Invite (Virginia, Arkansas, Alabama, South Carolina, Duke, Virginia Tech, Kentucky, UNC
|11/15-11/17
|X
|X
|Texas Diving Invite
|11/16-11/18
|X
|X
|Georgia Invite (Auburn, Florida, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Michigan
|11/16-11/18
|X
|X
|Art Adamson Invite (LSU, UCLA, Utah, Washington State, Air Force (M), San Diego State, Houston
|11/15-11/17
|X
|X
|Gamecock Invite (South Carolina, Vanderbilt, UNC-Wilmington, Gardner-Webb, Georgia Southern, North Florida
|11/15-11/17
|X
|X
|Ohio State Invite (Indiana, Ohio State, Louisville, Cincinnati, Notre Dame, Ohio, Cal
|11/16-11/18
|X
|X
|Purdue Invite (Purdue, Illinois, Illinois State, Missouri State, Southern Illinois, Marshall, Northwestern
|11/16-11/19
|X
|X
|Nebraska vs. Nebraska-Omaha
|11/18
|X
|Mizzou Invite (Kansas, BYU, Mizzou, Florida International, Lindenwood, San Jose State, TCU
|11/15-11/17
|X
|X
|West Virginia Invite (West Virginia, Northern Iowa, Seton Hall, Navy, East Carolina, Drexel, William & Mary, Delaware, Old Dominion, Villanova
|11/16-11/18
|X
|X
|Wolfpack Invite (Duke, Virginia Tech, Arizona State, Army, NC State
|11/16-11/18
|X
|X
|Arizona State vs. Utah
|11/20
|X
|X
|LA (USC) Diving Invite
|11/17-11/19
|X
|X
|Texas Longhorn Invite (Texas, Wisconsin, UNLV, Stanford
|11/15-11/18
|X
|X
|CMU Invite (Utah, Wyoming, NAU
|11/15-11-18
|X
|X
|Lehigh vs Lafayette
|11/17
|X
|X
|Brown Invite (Brown, Colgate, Georgetown, New Hampshire, Binghamton, Rider
|11/16-11/18
|X
|X
|SMU Invite (SMU, Miami, Drury, Hawaii, Yale, Rice)
|11/15-11/17
|X
|X
|George Mason Invite (George Mason, American, Richmond, Towson, Florida Atlantic, St. Bonaventure, Marist
|11/16-11/18
|X
|X
|House of Champions (IUPUI, Little Rock, UIC, Butler, Milwaukee, North Texas, Ball State
|11/16-11/18
|X
|X
|Utah Tech Invite (Utah Tech, Nevada, UC Davis, Pacific, Fresno State, UC San Diego, Cal Baptist, Cal Poly
|11/15-11/17
|X
|X
|Coyote LCM Invite
|11/15
|X
|X
|Augustana Invite (Augustana (SD), South Dakota, South Dakota State
|11/16-11/18
|X
|X
|Phoenix Fall Classic (UChicago, SLU)
|11/17-11/19
|X
|X
|Terrier Invite (UMass, Boston U, Boston College, Northeastern, Fairfield, Bryant
|11/17-11/19
|X
|X
|Rhode Island Invite (Rhode Island, Vermont, Maine, Wagner, Holy Cross, Providence
|11/17-11/19
|X
|Cleveland State Magnus Cup (Cleveland State, FGCU, Niagara, Bowling Green, Akron, Toledo, Xavier, Northern Colorado, Tulane, Canisius
|11/16-11/18
|X
|X
|Liberty Invite (Liberty, Air Force (W), Campbell, St. Francis
|11/17-11/19
|X
|Columbia vs. Harvard
|11/17
|X
|X
|Cornell vs. Penn vs. Princeton
|11/18
|X
|X
|Stony Brook vs. Siena
|11/18
|X
|Queens Fall Frenzy (Queens, Duquesne, La Salle, UNC Asheville, James Madison
|11/17-11/19
|X
|X
|Manhattan vs. UMBC vs. St. Peter’s
|11/18
|X
|X
|Franklin and Marshall Invite (Mt. St. Mary’s
|11/17-11/19
|X
|X
|ELAC Invite (San Diego
|11/17-11/19
|X
|La Verne Invite (Loyola Marymount, La Verne, Pepperdine
|11/17-11/19
|X