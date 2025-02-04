How the Smart Goggle Helps Swimmers Break Through Barriers

Courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

Every swimmer has been there—counting laps in your head, losing track halfway through, wondering if you’re actually swimming faster or just feeling faster. You want to improve, but sometimes the numbers just don’t add up. That’s where the Smart Goggle steps in, transforming the way you train by delivering the insights and motivation you need to push beyond your limits.

And right now, there’s even more reason to give it a try. For a limited time, you can get the Smart Goggle for just $99, plus a free replacement goggle. This special offer ends on February 14, so now’s the perfect time to upgrade your training.

The Problem: Guesswork and Plateaus

For many swimmers, training can feel like a guessing game. Did I hit my splits? Was my stroke rate consistent? Am I making progress or just putting in the yards? Without real-time data, it’s easy to fall into the trap of plateauing, doing the same workouts without seeing measurable results.

The Smart Goggle eliminates these common pitfalls by giving you instant feedback while you swim. No more second-guessing your performance—every metric you need is right there, visible in your peripheral vision when you choose to glance at it.

The Data You Need, When You Need It

With the Smart Goggle, it’s like having a personal coach swimming alongside you. In real-time, you can see:

Running clock : Stay on pace with a live timer.

: Stay on pace with a live timer. Splits : Down to the tenth of a second, so you know if you’re hitting your targets.

: Down to the tenth of a second, so you know if you’re hitting your targets. Stroke rate : Track your efficiency and consistency with every lap.

: Track your efficiency and consistency with every lap. Rest time: Get precise feedback during recovery.

And here’s the best part: It’s all in your left peripheral vision. You stay fully focused on your swim and only see the data when you intentionally look for it. No distractions, just motivation.

Seamless Starts and Stops

Gone are the days of fumbling with buttons or losing track mid-set. The Smart Goggle automatically detects when you start and stop swimming. All you need to do is push one button at the beginning of your workout, forget about it, and focus on your swim. When you’re done, press the button again—it’s that simple.

Post-Swim Analysis: Learn from Every Lap

The benefits don’t stop when you climb out of the pool. With the Ciye™ Goggle app, you can dive deep into your workout stats. Review your total time, distance, pace, active time, rest time, and more to gain valuable insights into your performance.

By analyzing your splits, stroke metrics, and trends over time, you can pinpoint areas for improvement and make smarter training adjustments. Whether you’re fine-tuning your stroke efficiency or working on pacing strategies, this post-swim data gives you a clear roadmap to progress. Every lap tells a story—and now, you can read it in detail.

No Strings, Just Smarter Training

We know swimmers love simplicity, and the Smart Goggle delivers. No subscriptions, no hidden fees—just pure performance. And when your goggles start to wear out (as they inevitably do), you don’t have to worry. The Smart Coach module pops right out and transfers into a new replacement pair.

Ready to Take the Guesswork Out of Swimming?

The Smart Goggle isn’t just a training tool—it’s a game-changer for swimmers who want to see real results. Stop letting small distractions or missed details hold you back. Whether you’re chasing your best time, prepping for a meet, or just aiming to improve every day, the Smart Goggle helps you stay on track and motivated.

Want to learn more? Click here to discover how the Smart Goggle can transform your training.

About FINIS, Inc.

John Mix and Olympic Gold Medal swimmer Pablo Morales founded FINIS in Northern California in 1993 with a mission to simplify swimming for athletes, coaches, beginners and lifelong swimmers around the world. Today, FINIS fulfills that mission through innovation, high-quality products and a commitment to education. FINIS products are currently available in over 80 countries. With a focus on innovation and the fine details of swimming, FINIS will continue to develop products that help more people enjoy the water.