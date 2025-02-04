What Will It Take To Qualify For The 2025 Division I NCAA Championships?

With conference championships coming up and the NCAA official announcement about a month away, what will it take to make the 2025 NCAA Championships?

Invite times have historically gotten faster but the historic charts give a solid baseline of what the estimated cutlines by time may be. The women’s meet had a cutline in the middle of line 37 in 2024, up from line 39 in 2023. The men’s cutline fell at the start of row 31 in 2024, slightly lower than the middle of line 30 it fell in 2023.

In addition to making the cutline, last year saw the Virginia women and NC State men have to drop a swimmer after having 19 swimmers make the cutline. The roster cap stands at 18 athletes. Virginia went on to drop another swimmer as well to make room for a diver.

The women’s meet is set for March 19-22 while the men’s meet is scheduled from March 26-29. Both meets will take place at Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Washington just outside of Seattle.

Women’s Invite Time History

EVENT (SCY) 2020 INVITE TIME 2021 INVITE TIME 2022 INVITE TIME 2023 INVITE TIME 2024 Invite time 50 free 22.21 22.32 22.16 22.15 22.11 100 free 48.51 48.76 48.44 48.37 48.34 200 free 1:45.23 1:46.25 1:45.42 1:45.31 1:44.80 500 free 4:41.20 4:44.77 4:43.08 4:41.09 4:41.19 1650 free 16:17.45 16:25.47 16:16.47 16:13.73 16:14.82 100 fly 52.34 52.7 52.35 52.2 51.88 200 fly 1:56.06 1:57.42 1:56.14 1:55.92 1:55.88 100 back 52.73 53.01 52.46 52.36 52.28 200 back 1:53.99 1:55.05 1:53.97 1:53.94 1:54.01 100 breast 59.98 1:00.12 59.87 59.73 59.75 200 breast 2:10.12 2:10.37 2:09.15 2:09.68 2:09.55 200 IM 1:57.31 1:57.62 1:56.85 1:56.90 1:57.03 400 IM 4:10.39 4:13.19 4:11.60 4:11.36 4:10.74

Men’s Invite Time History