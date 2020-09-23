How The ISL Would’ve Scored Last Season Under 2020 Rule Changes

Courtesy: Adam Barley

The 2020 ISL season will see changes to the scoring system, most significantly with the introduction of jackpot times. Jackpot times reward margin of victory for the event winner over every other swimmer in the heat. Think of the jackpot time like a countdown clock. Once the first swimmer hits the wall the countdown clock starts. Any swimmer who fails to finish by the time the countdown clock runs out doesn’t earn points. His or her points are awarded to the event winner.

What would happen if we applied the jackpot times rule to the results from the 2019 ISL season?

Before we start, let’s acknowledge that swimmer lineups and efforts likely would have been different had the jackpot rule been in place last year. Additionally, since the rule change rewards margin of victory, swimmers who may have eased up or simply done enough for the win are incentivized under the new rules to try and win by as much as possible.

First, let’s look at the percentage of individual event swims that finished within the jackpot time for each meet in the 2019 ISL season:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th Total scoring swims Indianapolis 30 / 30 30 / 30 29 / 31 19 / 29 15 / 31 8 / 29 3 / 31 3 / 29 137 / 240 100.0% 93.5% 65.5% 48.4% 27.6% 9.7% 10.3% 57.1% Naples 31 / 31 30 / 30 27 / 29 19 / 30 14 / 30 9 / 31 3 / 30 1 / 28 134 / 239 100.0% 93.1% 63.3% 46.7% 29.0% 10.0% 3.6% 56.5% Lewisville 30 / 30 30 / 30 29 / 31 26 / 30 19 / 30 11 / 29 2 / 30 0 / 30 147 / 240 100.0% 93.5% 86.7% 63.3% 37.9% 6.7% 0.0% 61.3% Budapest 32 / 32 27 / 28 28 / 30 25 / 32 21 / 28 7 / 30 3 / 31 0 / 29 143 / 240 96.4% 93.3% 78.1% 75.0% 23.3% 9.7% 0.0% 59.6% College Park 32 / 32 29 / 29 29 / 30 23 / 29 16 / 30 12 / 31 4 / 29 1 / 29 146 / 239 100.0% 96.7% 82.8% 53.3% 38.7% 13.8% 3.4% 61.5% London 30 / 30 31 / 31 27 / 29 22 / 30 19 / 30 16 / 30 9 / 30 2 / 30 156 / 240 100.0% 93.1% 73.3% 63.3% 53.3% 30.0% 6.7% 65.4% Las Vegas 30 / 30 30 / 30 31 / 31 26 / 30 22 / 30 16 / 29 7 / 30 2 / 30 164 / 240 100.0% 100.0% 86.7% 73.3% 55.2% 23.3% 6.7% 68.3% Season 215 / 215 207 / 208 200 / 211 160 / 210 126 / 209 79 / 209 31 / 211 9 / 205 1027 / 1678 99.5% 94.8% 76.2% 60.3% 37.8% 14.7% 4.4% 61.2%

Only one swim — Minna Atherton’s 100 back world record from Budapest — would have earned the complete jackpot of 37 points.

In two meets — Lewisville and Budapest — no 8th-place finishers finished within the jackpot time.

Across the entire season only nine swims would have earned the one point for finishing eighth. That’s approximately one out of 23 swims.

So how did this affect the points distribution for individual events?

The chart below shows the average points per placing that would have been earned under the new scoring system. For comparison, under the previous scoring system first-place swims earned 9 points, and 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 point(s) for each respective placing.

Average points per placing 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th Indianapolis 17.97 7.00 5.58 3.28 1.94 0.83 0.19 0.10 Naples 17.90 6.97 5.59 3.17 1.87 0.84 0.20 0.04 Lewisville 16.17 7.00 5.58 4.30 2.53 1.14 0.13 0.00 Budapest 16.19 6.75 5.60 3.88 3.00 0.70 0.19 0.00 College Park 15.97 6.97 5.77 3.97 2.13 1.16 0.28 0.03 London 15.93 6.97 5.59 3.67 2.53 1.60 0.60 0.07 Las Vegas 14.47 7.00 5.97 4.33 2.90 1.66 0.47 0.07 Season average 16.37 6.95 5.67 3.80 2.41 1.13 0.29 0.04

A look at the average points values makes it clear that the jackpot points system favors individual event wins — the average event winner in Indianapolis would have earned nearly twice as many points under the new rules as in 2019.

Even in the finals in Las Vegas — presumably the most competitive meet — an event winner would have earned on average 50% more points for a win than they would have without jackpot scoring.

Second and third place finishers would earn approximately the same number of points under the new rules, but lose even more ground to the winner.

Note: the data set includes several ties. In a tie for second place, each swimmer would earn 6.5 points instead of 7 points. This explains why the average for Naples, College Park and London is less than 7.

The jackpot points rule applies to relays, too. How would the rules affect relay scores?

Let’s let’s look at the percentage of relays that finished within the jackpot times:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th Total scoring relays Indianapolis 5 / 5 5 / 5 5 / 5 5 / 5 5 / 5 5 / 5 5 / 5 4 / 5 39 / 40 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 80% 98% Naples 5 / 5 5 / 5 5 / 5 5 / 5 5 / 5 5 / 5 5 / 5 3 / 4 38 / 39 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 75% 95% Lewisville 5 / 5 5 / 5 5 / 5 5 / 5 5 / 5 5 / 5 4 / 5 1 / 4 35 / 39 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 80% 25% 88% Budapest 5 / 5 5 / 5 5 / 5 5 / 5 5 / 5 5 / 5 5 / 5 3 / 5 38 / 40 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 60% 95% College Park 5 / 5 5 / 5 5 / 5 5 / 5 5 / 5 5 / 5 4 / 5 3 / 4 37 / 39 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 80% 75% 93% London 5 / 5 5 / 5 5 / 5 5 / 5 5 / 5 5 / 5 4 / 5 3 / 4 37 / 39 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 80% 75% 93% Las Vegas 5 / 5 5 / 5 5 / 5 5 / 5 5 / 5 5 / 5 5 / 5 3 / 4 38 / 39 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 75% 95% Season 35 / 35 35 / 35 35 / 35 35 / 35 35 / 35 35 / 35 32 / 35 20 / 30 262 / 275 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 91% 67% 95%

95% of all relay swims would have earned points under the 2020 scoring system as opposed to just 61% of individual swims.

The relay jackpot times are comparatively laxer than the individual jackpot times. For example: the women’s 100 freestyle jackpot time is 2.05 seconds, but the women’s 4×100 freestyle relay jackpot time is 10 seconds.

How did the new rules affect the points distribution for relays?

Average points per placing 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th Indianapolis 18.4 14.0 12.0 10.0 8.0 6.0 4.0 1.6 Naples 18.8 14.0 12.0 10.0 8.0 6.0 4.0 1.5 Lewisville 20.4 14.0 12.0 10.0 8.0 6.0 3.2 0.5 Budapest 18.8 14.0 12.0 10.0 8.0 6.0 4.0 1.2 College Park 19.6 14.0 12.0 10.0 8.0 6.0 3.2 1.5 London 19.6 14.0 12.0 10.0 8.0 6.0 3.2 1.5 Las Vegas 18.8 14.0 12.0 10.0 8.0 6.0 4.0 1.5 Season average 19.2 14.0 12.0 10.0 8.0 6.0 3.7 1.3

Under the 2020 scoring, the winning relay from 2019 would earn on average only one bonus point.

For relays finishing between second and sixth there would have been no change in the number of points scored.

In sum, jackpot points would not have had the same impact on relay scoring as individual scoring.

So how would these rules changes have affected the team scores?

Before we look at team scores, let’s discuss the elephant in the room: skins. The 2020 rules changes include a few changes that make applying the new rules to the 2019 results imperfect.

In 2020 skins races can be in any stroke. The winning team of both the men’s and women’s 4×100 medley relay will choose the stroke for their respective sex.

The points distribution of skins will change. Instead of being scored at the end, swimmers will earn points for each round of the skins, and jackpot points will apply. Additionally, the swimmer that finishes first in the third round will earn a base fourteen points for the win instead of the usual nine. Under the new rules swimmers are incentivized to try and win each round rather than just try and make it through to the next round.

Let’s take a look at the results as two categories: full meet results and meet results without skins.

Indianapolis full meet no skins 2019 rules 2020 rules 2019 rules 2020 rules Energy Standard 539 685 Energy Standard 443 561 Cali Condors 457 474.5 Cali Condors 428 450.5 DC Trident 330.5 270.5 DC Trident 311.5 256.5 Aqua Centurions 300.5 220 Aqua Centurions 284.5 212

Naples full meet no skins 2019 rules 2020 rules 2019 rules 2020 rules Energy Standard 493 542.5 (↓1) Cali Condors 444.5 539 Cali Condors 490.5 613 ( ↑1) Energy Standard 412 463 DC Trident 322 256.5 Aqua Centurions 305.5 226.5 (↓1) Aqua Centurions 321.5 232 DC Trident 305 245.5 ( ↑1)

Lewisville full meet no skins 2019 rules 2020 rules 2019 rules 2020 rules London Roar 484.5 586.5 London Roar 437.5 532.5 LA Current 457 441.5 LA Current 419 412.5 Team Iron 402 401 Team Iron 344 329 New York Breakers 278.5 217 New York Breakers 261.5 202

Budapest full meet no skins 2019 rules 2020 rules 2019 rules 2020 rules London Roar 505.5 595.5 London Roar 451.5 534.5 Team Iron 425 453.5 LA Current 379 346 (↓1) LA Current 408 374 Team Iron 373 391.5 ( ↑1) New York Breakers 292.5 227 New York Breakers 267.5 208

College Park full meet no skins 2019 rules 2020 rules 2019 rules 2020 rules LA Current 495 516.5 (↓1) Cali Condors 448.5 554.5 Cali Condors 489.5 616.5 ( ↑1) LA Current 433 455.5 DC Trident 322.5 269.5 DC Trident 295.5 253.5 New York Breakers 315 241.5 New York Breakers 285 210.5

London full meet no skins 2019 rules 2020 rules 2019 rules 2020 rules Energy Standard 467.5 506.5 London Roar 428 457 London Roar 458.5 486 Energy Standard 411.5 445.5 Team Iron 369.5 374 Aqua Centurions 318.5 264.5 (↓1) Aqua Centurions 333.5 279.5 Team Iron 311 309 ( ↑1)

Las Vegas full meet no skins 2019 rules 2020 rules 2019 rules 2020 rules Energy Standard 453.5 461.5 (↓1) London Roar 406 401 (↓1) London Roar 444 435 (↓1) Energy Standard 383.5 390.5 (↓1) Cali Condors 415.5 492 ( ↑2) Cali Condors 381.5 438 ( ↑2) LA Current 318 257.5 LA Current 300 246.5

Applying rule changes to the full meet results, three of the seven meets would have changed results — and in all three Cali Condors would have come out on top. This includes the Las Vegas final, where they would have jumped from third to first.

Some final thoughts:

The skins format from 2019 meant that freestyle sprinters were the most valuable swimmers on the roster. This year, having the winning 400 medley team and a standout 50 swimmer of any stroke is as important. Similarly, choosing the stroke for skins becomes a balance between your team’s strengths and your competitor’s weaknesses.

With so many swimmers pulling out or unable to participate, the gap between the stars of ISL — Dressel, Sjostrom, le Clos, etc. — and the rest of the field may be even larger this year than last year. Meaning jackpots will likely be hit as frequently this year as they would have last year — and those jackpots have the potential to be even larger. Imagine a scenario in which two swimmers from different teams are in a close race and the rest of the field is not within the jackpot time. In this scenario the winner earns 30 points and the second-place swimmer earns 7. Winning versus finishing second is a 46 point swing in the team scores.

Individual event wins take a much larger percentage of the proportion of individual points than last year. Under the new rules an individual event winner who can dominate his or her event becomes far more important.

Team tactics for individual swims are likely to change but relay lineups may not see the same changes, since jackpot points are comparatively more difficult to earn in relays.

The rule changes widen the gap between the strongest and the weakest teams. With two additional teams and limited swimmer availability diluting the talent pool, there is the potential for more lopsided scoring this year.