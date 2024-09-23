How Paige Madden Dropped 19 Seconds In The 800 Free

Courtesy of eo SWIMBETTER, a SwimSwam partner.

In the fall of 2023, Paige Madden’s best time in the 800-meter freestyle was 8:32, and she clocked 4:06 in the 400 free at the U.S. World Team Trials. Fast forward to Paris, and Paige has not only shaved 19 seconds off her 800m time but also secured her first-ever individual medal – a bright shiny bronze. The driving force behind this remarkable transformation? A combination of precision training, mindset shifts, and the use of game-changing data-driven swim technology, eo SwimBETTER.

“Paige has been one of the athletes I’ve worked most closely with,” says Dr. Ken Ono, data scientist, mathematician, and UVA STEM Advisor to the Provost. Dr Ono is a well-known swim analyst who has worked with many Olympians and coaches, including UVA head coach Todd DeSorbo, and has been using accelerometers to analyze the stroke techniques of swimmers for years. But in Spring 2024, his analysis got a major upgrade with the introduction of eo SwimBETTER, enabling Dr Ono to visualise an athletes stroke in easy-to-read charts in seconds. He was now able to identify areas within the stroke for improvement, make technique adjustments and see the effects immediately allowing them to optimize performance faster than ever.

“When we integrated eo SwimBETTER into Paige’s training, we quickly found key areas for improvement,” Ono explains. “In Paris, Paige swam a 4:02 in the 400m, but it was her performance in the 800m that truly stunned everyone. She swam an 8:13 for bronze, with an exact even split—4:06.5/4:06.5. That’s a drop of more than one second per 50m!”

Paige credits eo SwimBETTER with playing a pivotal role in her breakthrough. “I have no doubt that using eo SwimBETTER in the lead-up to Paris was a major contributor to cutting 19 seconds off my 800m free time and helping me secure the bronze medal,” she said. “The data helped me find numerous areas to create efficiencies in my stroke, which clearly showed in my performance and even split.”

Her success in Paris wasn’t just about data and numbers. Paige also worked tirelessly on her mindset, entering the Olympics with the goal of enjoying every moment. “Being in Paris made me realize how far I’d come after missing the World Championships for two years. Of course, there were overwhelming moments, and the pressure was real – it’s the Olympics! But I trusted that I’d done the work, not only physically but also mentally, eliminating negative self-talk and leaning on the incredible support from my family and teammates.”

And who can forget that heartwarming moment when Katie Ledecky pulled Paige onto the top of the podium as The Star-Spangled Banner rang out during the medal ceremony for the 800m freestyle. For Paige, it was the culmination of everything she’d worked for, and a memory that will stay with her forever.

Paige’s performance in Paris impressed more than just her fellow swimmers. The team at eo SwimBETTER was equally blown away. “When Ken Ono sent me an email from Paris breaking down Paige’s performance, I was floored,” says eo Chairman, Jaimie Fuller. “I already knew the power of eo SwimBETTER, but to see such a dramatic improvement in an established Olympian was amazing. We knew immediately that we wanted to partner with Paige to share her story.”

So, what exactly is eo SwimBETTER? These small, low-profile handsets fit comfortably in the palm of each hand and are designed not to disrupt an athlete’s feel for the water. They measure the applied force of the hands in six directions, with the data downloadable to a smartphone in seconds. From pinpointing where a swimmer is losing force to identifying stroke anomalies that are robbing propulsion like an in- or out-sweep, and how the stroke deteriorates as fatigue sets in, eo SwimBETTER delivers insights that can be tracked lap-by-lap and stroke-by-stroke. Syncing the data with video makes it even easier for athletes to see exactly where they can improve their technique for optimal performance.

Find out more about eo SwimBETTER at eolab.com/SwimBETTER or follow them on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn @eosportslab.