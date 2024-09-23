Michigan HS Div. 1 State Championship Runner-up Ellie Todd Commits to Oakland (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Michigan High School State Championship runner-up Ellie Todd has verbally committed to stay in-state and swim for Oakland University starting in the fall of 2025. Todd goes to Grand Haven High School and currently trains with Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics.

“I am excited to announce my commitment to attend OAKLAND UNIVERSITY to continue my academic & athletic career! I would like to thank God, my family, my friends, my teammates, and my coaches Ian, Norm, Jeremiah, and Jim for supporting me. I greatly appreciate the amazing opportunity presented to me by the coaching staff at OAKLAND UNIVERSITY and I cannot wait to be a GOLDEN GRIZZLY!! 🐻💛🖤”

Todd was a two-time finalist at the 2024 Speedo Sectionals in Indianapolis (LCM), placing 7th in both the 200 fly (2:17.91) and the 200 free (2:04.79). In 2023, she was a three-time champion at the Michigan Ultra Championship (LCM), winning the 100 fly (1:02.68), 200 fly (2:17.02), and 200 free (2:04.19). Her times in the 200 fly and 200 free were personal bests.

At the 2022 MHSAA Division 1 State Championships (SCY), Todd finished 2nd in the 100 fly with a time of 55.71. That same year, she earned 3rd place at the Speedo Sectionals in Minneapolis (LCM) with a 200 fly time of 2:19.29.

In 2021, as a freshman, she placed 4th in the 100 fly at the MHSAA Division 1 State Championships, clocking in at 57.94.

Todd held the fastest time in the 100 fly during her freshman, sophomore, and junior years at Grand Haven High School.

Top SCY Times

200 Free – 1:51.75

500 Free – 4:59.74

100 Fly – 54.22

200 Fly – 1:59.53

Oakland University placed 1st at the Horizon League Championships last season, marking their 11th consecutive title. Todd could be a strong asset to the Golden Grizzlies, as her times in the 100 fly and 200 fly would have ranked 2nd last season on the team. The top flyer was Jordyn Shipps, who is scheduled to graduate before Todd arrives. Shipps won Horizon League titles in the 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 IM last season.

The Grizzlies are building a deep butterfly group: behind Shipps, then-freshman Ava McNamara finished 3rd at the Horizon League Championships last season in 54.32.

Additionally, Todd’s best time in the 500 free, 4:59.74, is close to last year’s top time of 4:57.09, held by Lola Laenen, who was a graduate student last year.

Todd will join Lydia Soldatke as part of the 2025 recruiting class for Oakland. Soldatke, who is from South Dakota, could strengthen the backstroke group. Her best times in the 100 back (55.40) and 200 back (1:58.94) would also have ranked 2nd last season on the team.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.