Derek Maas Adds Coaching Role at NYU to His Workload in 2nd Year of Medical School

Derek Maas as been hired as an assistant coach of the New York University men’s and women’s swimming teams. He will be assisting with on-deck coaching and recruitment.

Maas spent the first four years of his college career at Alabama, where he was a 12-time All-American and set several school records, including the 200 IM (1:42.59) at the 2023 NCAA Division I Championships.

For his bonus 5th season of eligibility in 2023-2024, he swam for NYU while beginning medical school at the Grossman School of Medicine. With the swim team, he won three NCAA Division III Championships, four UAA Championships, and was named UAA Male Swimmer of the Year.

His NCAA titles in 2024 came in the 100 breaststroke (51.83), 200 breaststroke (1:54.26), and 200 IM (1:42.97). He also swam on NYU’s sprint free relays and the backstroke leg of NYU’s medley relays to earn the maximum seven All-America honors and help the team to a best-ever 4th-place team finish at NCAAs.

Now Maas will join the coaching staff on the pool deck as he enters his second year of medical school. The program’s head coach Trevor Miele says that he will coach on a part-time basis, which will shift depending on his medical school schedule. His 2nd year at Grossman will include doing hospital rounds, meaning that his schedule will shift every few weeks.

The Violets kick off their season on October 19th with a dual meet against nearby Fordham University, a Division I program that saw progress last season under interim head coach Tom Wilkens (who now has the role on a full-time basis).