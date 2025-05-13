How Many? Taking a Look at Virginia’s Recent American Record Blitz

After Gretchen Walsh‘s mind-blowing World Record in the 100 fly at the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim Series last week, Virginia assistant coach Tyler Fenwick tweeted out his 33rd update to this Twitter thread.

Since 2021, Virginia swimmers have broken American Records 53 times!🇺🇸 — Tyler Fenwick ⚔️🇺🇸 (@UVACoachFenwick) October 18, 2024



For a thread started only in mid-October, that is a phenomenal number of new records. But it’s that final number that we should be most shocked by.

In just five NCAA seasons, 86 American records have been broken – an average of over 17 a year. That is a staggering number. No other college program has broken more than 14 in that time. Florida (25) are the next best, and the majority of the Gator’s American Records came from their Pro group.

The Cavalier women have been the dominant force in the NCAA in that period, and probably the most dominant team in NCAA history. Only Texas (1984-88) and Stanford (1992-1996) have ever achieved a similar level of national supremacy, but neither was breaking records or outscoring opponents on the same scale.

Dynasty Combined Winning Margin Average Margin Per Year Texas (1984-1988) 443.5 88.7 Stanford (1992-1996) 504 100.8 Virginia (2021-2025) 623 124.6

Both of these previous teams had the same coach: Richard Quick. With the stacked men’s recruiting class coming to Greensboro in the Fall, can Todd Desorbo emulate the most successful coach in NCAA history and turn a second team into a dynasty?

Hypotheticals aside, the breakdown of these records show some interesting details – and indicate that an era may have just ended.

The Breakdown

Since 2021, the Virginia men and women have broken a combined 86 American Records. And yes, you know exactly the Kobe graphic that applies here.

On December 20, 2005, Kobe Bryant and Kwame Brown combined for 63 points. Kobe scored 62, Kwame scored 1. pic.twitter.com/IRvwtz7Or7 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) December 22, 2020

That would be, however, almost the definition of damning with faint praise. An American Record, just like becoming an NBA player, is something a minuscule number of people achieve. Being outshone by the dominant force at the time is not a knock. Many, many people have broken zero American Records; the jump to breaking one is a big one.

That men’s record came in 2022, when the team of Matt Brownstead, Matt King, Connor Boyle and August Lamb went 1:14.47 to win the 200 free relay at ACCs. That time still stands as the Virginia team record, although it has now been overtaken by NC State for the American Record.

But also, 85. That deserves a detailed look.

The records have been broken across a range of meets. ACCs have been targeted almost as much as NCAAs, with only four more records broken in March than at the earlier Conference meet.

The ‘Other Meet’ category includes Dual Meets, US Trials, Pro Swim Series and the World Aquatics World Cup. This does include the SCM dual meet between Virginia and Florida, where Gretchen Walsh set American Records in the 50 free, 50 fly 100 back and 100 IM in the same session!

Short Course Worlds has actually been the main competition where Virginia athletes have broken records. Their 40 short course yards records are spread across NCAA champs, ACC champs and invitationals, whereas Douglass and the Walsh sisters have been part of numerous relay and individual records at both the Doha 2022 and Budapest 2024 championships.

Five records have come at the Olympics: four in Paris and one in Tokyo where Paige Madden swam second on the silver-medal winning 4×200 free relay.

Last year was a big one, driven by the confluence of an Olympic year with Short Course Worlds. Gretchen Walsh was involved in 14 new American Records in Budapest – 16.3% of Virginia’s total in the four-year period. Over half the records came in 2024, two-thirds of those at international events.

Individuals vs Relays

Most of the records set have been by individuals – 63 – to only 22 set on relays. The relay records have been set over numerous events, in all three pool lengths.

Event SCY SCM LCM 4×50 free 2 (1 Men’s) 1 – 4×100 free 1 2 1 4×200 free – 1 1 4×50 medley 4 1 (1 Mixed) – 4×100 medley 3 2 2 (1 Mixed)

The majority of the individual records have come at the hands of two remarkable women: Gretchen Walsh and Kate Douglass. They have broken the American Record 36 and 24 times respectively, across seven (!?!) events each.

That is phenomenal range, and what is scary is that Gretchen Walsh holds three of four stroke 100 records in yards (and seven of 13 100 records across SCY, SCM and LCM) and was a mere 1.13 seconds away from holding the other. Which is breaststroke. From a Lilly King record in a year she went 1:04 in long course. From someone we would call a non-breaststroker.

Virginia hold 11 of 18 American Records on the Women’s side in yards. Unsurprisingly the 100 fly is the most dominant of these, as Gretchen Walsh is over 1.5 seconds faster than a pair of world champions in Torri Huske and Maggie MacNeil, who currently rank second and third. The 400 medley relay record is unlikely to go anytime soon either; that one is four seconds faster than any other team in history. NC State are closest with a 3:23.66 from 2022.

Virginia vs Non-Virginia American Records (SCY)

Event Current AR Non-Virginia AR Percentage Slower 50 free 20.37 20.90 2.60% 100 free 44.71 45.56 1.90% 200 free 1:39.10 1:39.10 0% 500 free 4:24.06 4:24.06 0% 1650 free 15:01.41 15:01.41 0% 100 backstroke 48.10 48.55 0.94% 200 backstroke 1:46.82 1:47.11 0.27% 100 breaststroke 55.73 55.73 0% 200 breaststroke 2:01.29 2:02.60 1.08% 100 fly 46.97 48.52 3.30% 200 fly 1:48.33 1:48.33 0% 200 IM 1:48.37 1:49.67 1.20% 400 IM 3:54.60 3:54.60 0% 200 free relay 1:23.87 1:24.55 0.81% 400 free relay 3:05.84 3:07.61 0.95% 800 free relay 6:45.91 6:45.91 0% 200 medley relay 1:31.10 1:32.52 1.56% 400 medley relay 3:19.58 3:24.66 2.33%

Now that Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass have ended their NCAA careers, the Cavalier women will slow down their record accumulation. Claire Curzan has two more years to continue to break records in backstroke, but their current relay records are about as untouchable as any in SCY.

It may be that the men begin to start their own streak. Maximus Williamson and Thomas Heilman arrive on campus this fall: that’s already half of what could be multiple record-setting relays, and both have the ability to become individual record holders as well. Here’s what the American Records look like in some of their primary events.

Current AR Williamson PB Heilman PB 50 free 17.63 19.08 19.24 100 free 39.90 41.54 42.00 200 free 1:28.33 1:30.45 1:32.26 100 fly 42.80 46.27 43.86 200 fly 1:36.54 1:42.17 1:38.95 100 backstroke 43.35 46.29 47.91 200 backstroke 1:35.37 1:40.88 1:47.32 200 IM 1:37.91 1:40.81 1:41.27 400 IM 3:33.42 3:39.83 3:43.63

One of the first ones to go could be the 400 medley relay. That record stands at 3:01.34, set by the NC State quartet of Quintin McCarty, Sam Hoover, Luke Miller and Jerry Fox at NCAAs this year.

With David King (45.11), Heilman (43.86) and Williamson (41.54) most likely making up three-quarters of that relay for Virginia, the Hoos just need a 51-flat breaststroke split to be right on it.

Whatever the future holds, it’s clear to see what the last five years have been – an overwhelming period of dominance from the Virginia women.