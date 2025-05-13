24 Swimmers, Divers Awarded NCAA Postgraduate Scholarships

Swimmers and divers were well-represented on the NCAA’s list of winter athletes who were awarded postgraduate scholarships.

As part of its Postgraduate Scholarship Program, 42 athletes in winter sports who competed their final year of athletics competition were awarded $10,000 in scholarship money toward graduate study at an accredited institution.

Notable swimmers named recipients were:

Nina Kucheran — The breaststroker swam for both Florida and Florida State and was a two-time All-American. She is Florida’s school record holder in the 100 breast (59.12) and 200 breast (2:06.59).

Jake Foster — The Texas alum went into medical school upon retiring from the sport after last year’s Olympic trials. The breaststroke specialist was an All-American nine times and swept the breaststroke events at the 2023 Pan American Games.

Coby Carrozza — Also from the University of Texas, Carrozza was a part of two 800 free relay teams that won NCAA titles and was a five-time All-American.

Claire Conover, Drury (Missouri) — Was 3rd in the 100 and 200 breast and 4th in the 200 IM at the NCAA Division II championships.

Molly Craig, Williams College (NY) — Won the 400 IM at the NCAA Division III Championships (4:16.83) and was 5th in the 200 IM.

The other recipients of scholarships in alphabetical order were:

Women’s honorees

Addi Barnes, Kansas

Ollie Bream, Wooster (OH)

Evie Dice, Wayne State (MI)

Sydney Geboy, Kenyon (WI)

Maddy Gruender, California-Santa Cruz

Rachel Loh, MIT

Bri Roberson, Georgia

Mia Strazny, Northern Michigan

Men’s honorees

Zach Bann, Miami (Ohio)

Jack Bell, Luther

Adam Braunschweig, Emory

Jeff Echols, Emory

Brett Farmer, Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Makena Ginoza, Hawaii Nolan Lahmann, Emory

Alex McCormick, Washington University (St. Louis)

Andrew Simmons, Auburn

Dylan Yin, Emory

Jared Zhang, University of Chicago