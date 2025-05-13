24 Swimmers, Divers Awarded NCAA Postgraduate Scholarships

Swimmers and divers were well-represented on the NCAA’s list of winter athletes who were awarded postgraduate scholarships.
As part of its Postgraduate Scholarship Program, 42 athletes in winter sports who competed their final year of athletics competition were awarded $10,000 in scholarship money toward graduate study at an accredited institution.
Notable swimmers named recipients were:
Nina Kucheran — The breaststroker swam for both Florida and Florida State and was a two-time All-American. She is Florida’s school record holder in the 100 breast (59.12) and 200 breast (2:06.59).
Jake Foster — The Texas alum went into medical school upon retiring from the sport after last year’s Olympic trials. The breaststroke specialist was an All-American nine times and swept the breaststroke events at the 2023 Pan American Games.
Coby Carrozza — Also from the University of Texas, Carrozza was a part of two 800 free relay teams that won NCAA titles and was a five-time All-American.
Claire Conover, Drury (Missouri) — Was 3rd in the 100 and 200 breast and 4th in the 200 IM at the NCAA Division II championships.
Molly Craig, Williams College (NY) — Won the 400 IM at the NCAA Division III Championships (4:16.83) and was 5th in the 200 IM.
The other recipients of scholarships in alphabetical order were:
Women’s honorees
Addi Barnes, Kansas
Ollie Bream, Wooster (OH)
Claire Conover, Drury (Missouri)
Evie Dice, Wayne State (MI)
Sydney Geboy, Kenyon (WI)
Maddy Gruender, California-Santa Cruz
Rachel Loh, MIT
Bri Roberson, Georgia
Mia Strazny, Northern Michigan
Men’s honorees
Zach Bann, Miami (Ohio)
Jack Bell, Luther
Adam Braunschweig, Emory
Jeff Echols, Emory
Brett Farmer, Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Makena Ginoza, Hawaii Nolan Lahmann, Emory
Alex McCormick, Washington University (St. Louis)
Andrew Simmons, Auburn
Dylan Yin, Emory
Jared Zhang, University of Chicago