How Jay Litherland Produces Triiipss Music And Trains For The Paris Olympics

Olympic silver medalist Jay Litherland is busy. Last year he moved to Arizona to train with coach Bob Bowman and the biggest pro swimming group on earth, and Jay’s one third of TRiiiPSS, the rap group with his triplet brothers. In this podcast Jay shares insight into his training, staring down in practice what could be most of the 400 IM Olympic final next summer. It’s intense! And Jay’s loving producing music with his brothers, TRiiiPSS, racking up thousands of streams on Spotify. Jay’s strongly considering training and producing music through the LA2028 Olympic Games. Expect a TRiiiPSS EP to drop soon, end of September or early October. Follow triiipss_music on Instagram and listen for yourself:

