Distance Specialist Kyler Heffner Flips Commitment From Georgia Tech to Georgia for 2024

On Friday night, SwimAtlanta standout Kyler Heffner flipped his commitment from Georgia Tech to in-state rival University of Georgia beginning in the fall of 2024.

“I am very excited to announce my commitment to the University of Georgia to continue my swimming and academic career,” Heffner wrote on Instagram. “I would like to thank my parents, coach Chris, Chris Jr., Scot, Gayle, Willie, Rovie, and Callahan. I would also like to thank the UGA staff for this opportunity! Go DAWGS!!!”

Heffner is a distance freestyle and butterfly specialist who could overlap with Bulldogs distance star Jake Magahey if he decides to take a fifth year in 2024-25. At July’s Futures Championship in Ocala, Florida, Heffner picked up a pair of 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials cuts in the 800-meter free (8:09.26) and 1500 free (15:34.94).

Top SCY Times:

200 free – 1:38.89

500 free – 4:24.22

1000 free – 9:05.00

1650 free – 15:18.41

100 fly – 48.78

200 fly – 1:47.56

Heffner doesn’t possess SEC scoring times just yet, but his lifetime best in the 500 free (4:24.22) is only about four seconds outside of B-final range (4:19.25) based on last year’s conference championships.

The Georgia men ended up placing 12th at the 2023 NCAA Championships — four spots lower than the season prior — in their first year under Neil Versfeld, who took over last summer for longtime head coach Jack Bauerle.

Heffner joins butterfly/IM specialist Drew Hitchcock, British breaststroker Elliot Woodburn, and sprint freestyle specialist Will Gavin in Georgia’s class of 2028.

Earlier this year, Heffner earned a 2023 Summer Nationals time standard in the 1000 free, having swum a best time of 9:05.00 at a local club meet in March. At the same meet, he dropped over six seconds in the 200 fly to log a best time of 1:47.56.

Heffner also had a highly successful showing at Winter Juniors – East, where he earned his highest finish in the 1650 at 11th (15:18.41). He also advanced to finals in the 500 freestyle, clocking a 4:27.03 in finals to grab 15th overall. Additionally, he contributed to Swim Atlanta’s 3rd-place 800 freestyle relay, swimming a 1:40.68 on the anchor leg.

Following Winter Juniors, Heffner competed at the Georgia High School 7A State Championships, where he took runner-up in the 500 free with a best time and Brookwood High School record of 4:24.22. He also swam a 1:39.81 in the 200 free, good for 4th. He served as the fly leg of his school’s runner-up 200 medley relay (22.71), as well as the 2nd leg of their runner-up 400 freestyle relay (46.81).

The SEC is expected to get even tougher when Heffner arrives in 2024 with Texas joining the conference from the Big 12 that same year.

