Bronte Campbell Doubles Up With 50 Free Gold To Close Out Aussie SC Championships

2023 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 Australian Short Course Championships concluded today from Sydney but not before multi-Olympic medalist Bronte Campbell grabbed another gold.

Doubling up on the 100m freestyle victory she secured earlier in the meet, 29-year-old Campbell topped the 50m free podium in a time of 24.09.

That held a healthy advantage over the next-closest competitor, Cruiz teammate Abbey Webb who notched 24.89 for silver as Marion’s Ellysia Oldsen rounded out the top 3 in 24.99.

As for her performance, which easily improved upon the 24.40 she logged earlier this month, C2 stated, “I’m really happy with that … every time I get in the pool, I’m a little bit faster. The move (to Shannon Rollason) was a big change for me and I’m enjoying it.”

C2 started training under Rollason as she came back to the pool about 5 months ago, dividing her sessions between the Canberra ACT and Sydney.

Tonight the men’s 50m free wound up in a dead heat, as 21-year-old Tomas Kapocius and 29-year-old David Morgan simultaneously touched in 21.82 for co-gold.

20-year-old Thomas Robinson of Cruiz also landed on the podium in 22.00 for bronze.

Olympian Maddie Gough doubled up on her 1500m free victory from earlier in the competition by snagging the top spot in the 800m free tonight.

24-year-old Gough of Carlile collected gold in 8:24.70, getting to the wall nearly 15 seconds ahead of the competition. She owns a lifetime best of 8:15.24 in this SCM 800 free, a time she put up at the 2018 edition of these championships.

Additional Winners

  • The women’s 200m fly saw 18-year-old Bella Grant clear the field, hitting a result of 2:07.57 to knock just under a second off of her heats swim. Both outings represent monster personal bests, crushing her previous career-quickest mark of 2:16.47 from the 2019 NSW Senior State Age SC Championships.
  • USC Spartain Ruan Van der Riet got to the wall ahead of Morgan in the men’s edition of the 200m fly, with the former hitting 1:55.84 to the latter’s 1:58.18. Morgan took this event title last year in a time of 1:54.40.
  • Winning the women’s 200m breast by nearly 4 seconds was Melbourne Vicentre’s Tara Kinder. The 20-year-old notched 2:21.69 for a new PB over her previous best-ever time of 2:23.13.
  • Angus Menzies topped the men’s 200m breast podium in 2:08.02, just .08 ahead of silver medalist Nash Wilkes. Yannik Zwolsman was also in the mix, logging 2:08.54 as the bronze medalist. The trio represented the sole competitors to get under the 2:12 barrier.
  • The women’s 100m IM saw 17-year-old Sophie Martin get it done for gold in 1:00.82 while Alex Quach took home the men’s event honors in 53.56.
  • NCT swimmer Adam Sudlow clocked a time of 15:21.88 to take gold in the men’s 1500m free.

											
										

				


									
