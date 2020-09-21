How Big Blue Swim School Adjusted Dive-In Day To Keep Franchise Prospects Safe

Courtesy: Big Blue Swim School

Big Blue Swim School, one of the nation’s fastest-growing swim school franchises, has signed three deals since the beginning of March that total plans to open 11 units. The company is now in the process of awarding 34 units to two candidates after the company’s first in-person Dive-in Day — the brand’s discovery day — in the socially-distanced era in which businesses are adapting to a post-COVID landscape.

As one of the final steps for prospective franchise partners in the discovery process, Dive-in Day allows prospects to meet the executive team and acquire first-hand operational insight to make a well-educated decision. By taking proper safety precautions in the age of COVID-19, Big Blue Swim Schoolensures that Dive-in Day attendees are able to focus on the attractive offering instead of worrying about risks to their health.

Prior to Dive-in Day, Big Blue sends an email with the brand’s proactive safety measures to make all of the guests and staff feel as comfortable and safe as possible during their in-person visits. The email notes that temperatures will be taken upon arrival each day, branded face masks and hand sanitizer will be handed out each day of the two-day event, and all doors will be sanitized before and after anyone enters or exits rooms.

In addition, prospects are informed that the Big Blue team will place all handouts in sealed bags, arrange appropriate distancing, and offer individual tours of the facility for the safety of the franchise prospects and staff.

“The safety precautions made me feel very safe around the team and the pool facility,” said an attendee of the June Dive-in Day in Atlanta. “Upon arrival, there was an employee taking my temperature at the entrance. Big Blue-branded masks and travel-size hand sanitizers were provided right away. All the chairs were set up six feet apart, marked with tape on the floor. At the dinner presentation, we had our own private room and only four people were allowed per table to follow social distancing protocols. Same for the presentation day — we had plenty of room to stay six feet away from each other. In general, it was immediately clear that Big Blue has done a great job responding to COVID-19.”

Big Blue attributes its success to careful planning. All Dive-In Day day attendees were provided Big Blue branded PPE in their individually sealed and disinfected welcome kit. Big Blue arranged travel to events, including to and from the airport, with individual cars for every attendee. At dinner, guests followed basic guidelines such as no shared entrees or side dishes and sitting six feet apart. Big Blue also preps all attendees not to expect any handshakes or hugs. Instead, everyone does “Big Blue Bumps” with their elbows.

“The Big Blue team did an excellent job executing a plan to address COVID-19 concerns at the Johns Creek School,” said an attendee from Tampa. “The team pre-screened all individuals who planned on entering the school, including staff, visitors, parents, and students. Big Blue required all Dive-in Day attendees and team members to wear masks or shields. Between classes, the team wiped down and sanitized pool equipment and teaching aids. In the common areas, front desk, changing area, and observation deck, the staff sanitized surfaces, including counters, rails, and chairs.”

Big Blue took safety measures during their presentations as well. Every person in attendance rode elevators individually or took the stairs. Plexiglass dividers were present between desks so attendees could focus on Big Blue presenters safely. The team supplied ample hand sanitizer and regularly disinfected common surfaces (such as door knobs) throughout the day.

This adaptable approach aligns with one of Big Blue’s company values to “make teamwork happen,” notes CEO Chris Kenny. “We are a values and mission driven company. ‘Making teamwork happens’ means we try to think of the needs of others and help them remove any barriers they may have,” he said.

The company was able to keep its impressive momentum going, adding to its 11 units signed since March, and expecting to sign 34 units from the June Dive-in Day. Big Blue’s corporate stores have also been allowed to operate in Illinois as an essential business per state guidelines.

“For any attendee interested in the Big Blue opportunity, I would strongly recommend traveling to the next Dive-In Day,” said the Tampa attendee. “Unfortunately, you can only get so much information over the phone or through a Zoom meeting. Interacting with the Big Blue team in person allows you to really see how they treat prospects, which is an essential part of the decision making process. I do not know how anyone can make a 20-year, multi-million dollar commitment without meeting their future partners face-to-face. The trip is definitely worth the time, money and effort, and Big Blue has made all the arrangements necessary in creating the safest environment for everyone.”

