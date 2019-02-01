Houston Hits the Road to Face LSU, Rice in Baton Rouge

Courtesy: Houston Athletics

HOUSTON – The University of Houston Swimming & Diving team will head out for its final road trip of the regular-season when it visits (rv) LSU and Rice in Baton Rouge for a two-day meet at the LSU Natatorium. Action begins Feb. 1 at 5 p.m., with a 10 a.m. start on Feb. 2.

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

· For the third straight week the Cougars will face a ranked opponent, as well as an opponent from the SEC.

· Houston has been strong on all front this season and looks to defend its American Athletic Conference title on Feb. 27-March 1 at IUPUI.

· Last weekend the Cougars posted 18 podium finishes, defeating Vanderbilt and falling to No. 8 Texas A&M.

· Laura Laderoute continues to be an anchor for Houston in the backstroke, taking home top honors in the 100 back with a time of 55.55 and finishing second in the 200 back at 2:01.44 in College Station. This is the third week that Laderoute has turned in multiple top-three finishes.

· Newcomer Ioanna Sacha continues to excel in the backstroke along with Laderoute taking second in the 100 back (56.70) and third in the 200 back (2:02.77), last weekend. Posting multiple podium finishes in her first three meets in a Houston uniform.

· Zarena Brown continues to be a force for the Cougars in the Freestyle events, most recently turning in a pair of top-five finishes, closing out the 500 Free in second (5:01.64) and the 200 Free in fifth (1:52.18) against Texas A&M and Rice.

· Peyton Kondis leads Houston on the breaststroke, most recently, finishing second in the 100 Breaststroke at 1:03.17 and second in the 200 breaststroke at 2:17.62.

· In the butterfly, Rebecca Brandt led Houston last weekend in the 200 fly, finishing fourth at 2:04.99. Katie Higgins led Houston with a third-place finish in the 100 fly at 57.12.

SCOUTING THE TIGERS

· LSU is currently receiving votes in the latest CSCAA/TYR Toop-25.

· Most recently the Tigers were defeated by No. 8 Texas A&M in a 172-121 on Jan. 19

· Houston met LSU last season at the CRWC Natatorium, this is their first meeting this season.

· LSU is in its ninth season under Head Coach Dave Geyer.

SCOUTING THE OWLS

· Rice will meet Houston for the third time this season.

· Most recently Rice competed at Arkansas, falling in a 163-126 decision.

· Rice is in its 17th season under Head Coach Seth Huston.

ORDER OF EVENTS

Friday:

200 medley relay

1000 free

200 free

100 back

100 breast

200 fly

50 free

Women’s 1 meter

100 free

200 back

200 breast

500 free

100 fly

Women’s 3 meter

200 IM

400 free relay

Saturday:

10:00 AM

200 back – 100 free – 200 breast – 400 free relay

10:30 AM

200 fly – 100 back – 100 breast – 200 medley relay

11:00 AM

400 IM – 100 Fly – 200 free- 400 medley relay – 800 free relay

11:30 AM

500 free – 200 IM- 50 free- 200 free relay

UP NEXT

Houston will return home for its final tune-up before the 2019 American Athletic Conference Championships, hosting the Houston First Chance Meet on Feb. 23 at the CRWC.