Houston Hits the Road to Face LSU, Rice in Baton Rouge

HOUSTON – The University of Houston Swimming & Diving team will head out for its final road trip of the regular-season when it visits (rv) LSU and Rice in Baton Rouge for a two-day meet at the LSU Natatorium. Action begins Feb. 1 at 5 p.m., with a 10 a.m. start on Feb. 2.
WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
· For the third straight week the Cougars will face a ranked opponent, as well as an opponent from the SEC.
· Houston has been strong on all front this season and looks to defend its American Athletic Conference title on Feb. 27-March 1 at IUPUI.
· Last weekend the Cougars posted 18 podium finishes, defeating Vanderbilt and falling to No. 8 Texas A&M.
· Laura Laderoute continues to be an anchor for Houston in the backstroke, taking home top honors in the 100 back with a time of 55.55 and finishing second in the 200 back at 2:01.44 in College Station. This is the third week that Laderoute has turned in multiple top-three finishes.
· Newcomer Ioanna Sacha continues to excel in the backstroke along with Laderoute taking second in the 100 back (56.70) and third in the 200 back (2:02.77), last weekend. Posting multiple podium finishes in her first three meets in a Houston uniform.
· Zarena Brown continues to be a force for the Cougars in the Freestyle events, most recently turning in a pair of top-five finishes, closing out the 500 Free in second (5:01.64) and the 200 Free in fifth (1:52.18) against Texas A&M and Rice.
· Peyton Kondis leads Houston on the breaststroke, most recently, finishing second in the 100 Breaststroke at 1:03.17 and second in the 200 breaststroke at 2:17.62.
· In the butterfly, Rebecca Brandt led Houston last weekend in the 200 fly, finishing fourth at 2:04.99. Katie Higgins led Houston with a third-place finish in the 100 fly at 57.12.
SCOUTING THE TIGERS
· LSU is currently receiving votes in the latest CSCAA/TYR Toop-25.
· Most recently the Tigers were defeated by No. 8 Texas A&M in a 172-121 on Jan. 19
· Houston met LSU last season at the CRWC Natatorium, this is their first meeting this season.
· LSU is in its ninth season under Head Coach Dave Geyer.
SCOUTING THE OWLS
· Rice will meet Houston for the third time this season.
· Most recently Rice competed at Arkansas, falling in a 163-126 decision.
· Rice is in its 17th season under Head Coach Seth Huston.
ORDER OF EVENTS
Friday:
200 medley relay
1000 free
200 free
100 back
100 breast
200 fly
50 free
Women’s 1 meter
100 free
200 back
200 breast
500 free
100 fly
Women’s 3 meter
200 IM
400 free relay
Saturday:
10:00 AM
200 back – 100 free – 200 breast – 400 free relay
10:30 AM
200 fly – 100 back – 100 breast – 200 medley relay
11:00 AM
400 IM – 100 Fly – 200 free- 400 medley relay – 800 free relay
11:30 AM
500 free – 200 IM- 50 free- 200 free relay
UP NEXT
Houston will return home for its final tune-up before the 2019 American Athletic Conference Championships, hosting the Houston First Chance Meet on Feb. 23 at the CRWC.
