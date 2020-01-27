Houston Downs Arkansas 163.5-136.5, Brown Beats Hopkin in 200 Free

HOUSTON vs ARKANSAS

January 24th, 2020

Campus Recreation & Wellness Center, Houston, TX

Short Course Yards

Results

TEAM SCORES

Houston – 163.5 Arkansas – 136.5

Houston hosted Arkansas for a women’s dual on Friday, January 24th, with Houston coming out on top by 27 points. Houston’s team win was fueled by a couple key events where they swept Arkansas. Houston was strongest in the backstroke events, where they went 1-2-3 in both the 100 and 200. In the 100 back, Laura Laderoute touched the wall first by half a second, clocking a 55.13. Following Laderoute were Ioanna Sacha (55.68) and Kaley Hoffman (57.50). Arkansas’ Molly Moore tied for 3rd with Hoffman. Ioanna Sacha then won the 200 back, swimming a 1:59.38, besting Laderoute (2nd) by more than 2 seconds (2:01.73). Houston’s Monique Rae was 3rd in this race with a 2:03.60.

Laura Laderoute also won the 200 IM, swimming a 2:03.86 to lead the field by over 2 seconds. Zarena Brown bested Anna Hopkin in the 200 free, touching in 1:49.16 to Hopkin’s 1:49.40. They swam very similar races, with Brown splitting 54.00/55.16, and Hopkin 53.99/55.41.

Anna Hopkin picked up a win for Arkansas in the 100 free, posting a 49.68. Hopkin was also helpful in aiding both Arkansas’ relays to victory. In the 200 medley relay, Andrea Sansores led off with a 26.17, Vanessa Herrmann followed with a 29.52, Kobie Melton was next with a 24.66, and Hopkin anchored in 21.88 for a final time with 1:42.23. Arkansas had the fatest fly and free splits in the field. Kobie Melton led the 400 free relay off with a 51.82, and was followed by Hopkin with a field-leading 48.77. Molly Moore went 3rd for the Razorbacks (51.07), and Brittney Pike anchored in 51.64 to touch the wall in 3:23.30.

Kobie Melton also won the 100 fly, where she clocked a 56.40, leading the field with a 25.98 on the first 50. Similarly, Vannessa Herrmann won the 200 breast with a 2:17.34, narrowly out-touching Houston’s Peyton Kondis (2:17.50). Herrmann split 31.36 on the first 50, compared to 31.82 from Kondis, and managed to hold on to the lead for the rest of the race, despit being out-split by Kondis on the next 3 50s. Herrmann split 35.21/35.53/35.24 for the rest of the race, while Kondis was 35.05/35.47/35.16. Kondis was the winner of the 100 breast earlier in the meet, which she won by nearly a second with a quick 1:02.88.

Peyton Palsha was a double winner for Arkansas, sweeping the distance events. Palsha first swam a 10:12.99 to win the 1000 free. She then posted a 4:53.59 to win the 500 free.

PRESS RELEASE – ARKANSAS:

HOUSTON, Texas. – Arkansas swim and dive fell 163.5-136.5 at No. 21 Houston on Friday evening inside the Campus Recreation & Wellness Center for the first time since the 2005-06 season.

TOP RAZORBACKS

Distance swimmer Peyton Palsha had a stellar day in the pool with a pair of first-place finishes. The junior clocked in a time of 10:12.99 in the 1,000 free. Her second first-place finish of the day came in the 500 free, touching the wall at 4:53.59.

The Razorbacks doubled up on relay wins, with Andrea Sanores, Vanessa Herrmann, Kobie Melton and Anna Hopkin taking the 200-medley relay (1:42.33) and Melton, Hopkin, Molly Moore and Brittany Pike securing the 400 free relay (3:23.30).

Herrmann led the charge for the Razorbacks in the 200 breast with a first-place finish in the event at 2:17.34. Emma Garfield earned a third-place finish with a time of 2:19.39.

Hopkin took second in the 200 free posting a time of 1:49.40, with freshman Emma Hultquist touching the wall at 1:52.39 to pick up third.

On the boards, Estilla Mosena posted a first-place finish in the 1-meter with 271.95 points, and then shortly after took second place in the 3-meter with a score of 274.35.

QUOTABLES

Arkansas Head Coach Neil Harper

“This was a great back and forth meet between two teams ranked in the Top 30. There were 16 events contested, we won eight and they won eight. The difference today was their depth in a couple of events where they swept the top three places. Our team was made to feel uncomfortable, which was good. We scrapped and fought for everything today, and I know we became a better team responding to the challenges of competing against a ranked opponent on the road. We did this several times this fall and as challenging as it was, it prepared us well for our championship meet. I am confident and excited for the next seven weeks.”

Arkansas Head Diving Coach Dale Schultz

“I thought Estilla had a solid meet especially on 1 meter.”

UP NEXT

The Razorbacks head to College Station to face SEC foe Texas A&M Saturday at 11 a.m. Click here for live streaming and here for live stats.

PRESS RELEASE – HOUSTON:

HOUSTON – The University of Houston Swimming & Diving team battled back from an early deficit to defeat the Arkansas Razorbacks in a 163.5-136.5 on Friday afternoon at the Campus Recreation & Wellness Center.

The victory marks the fourth win over the Razorbacks in program history and the first win over Arkansas since the 2005-06 season.

FINAL RESULTS (PDF)

WHAT COACH HAD TO SAY

“We were gritty today. We were tough and we were fighters. Culturally this team has fighters. We’re tough and that’s what we train for. We train to be tough, we train to fight hard, and we train to win close races. That’s something that is important to me as a head coach, that we establish a culture of toughness. We did that today. I am proud of this group. I am proud of how we raced, and I am excited to see what we can do next week and then four weeks from now in this pool.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cougars opened the meet by earning a second-place finish in the 200 Medley Relay. Laura Laderoute , Peyton Kondis , Katie Higgins and Mykenzie Leehy combined for a time of 1:42.57 in the event, racking up four points for Houston.

Brown had a stellar day in the pool with a pair of first-place finishes. The senior clocked a time of 1:49.16 for a top-finish in the 200 Free. Her second first-place finish of the day would come in the 50 Freestyle with a time of 23.54.

The Cougars would sweep three events over the course of the meet starting with the 100 Backstroke. Laderoute (55.13), Ioanna Sacha (55.68), Kaley Hoffman (57.50) took the top-three spots in the event.

The second Houston podium sweep of the day came in the 200 Backstroke as Sacha (1:59.38), Laderoute (2:01.73), and Monique Rae (2:03.60) secured the top-three places in the event.

Houston swept the final individual event of the day, taking the top-3 spots in the 200 Individual Medley. Laderoute led the charge with a field-leading 2:03.86, followed by Sacha (2:05.94) and Kondis (2:07.30)

Peyton Kondis earned a pair of top-two finishes, including a first-place finish in the 100 Breaststroke at 1:02.88. Angeliki Mavrantza earned a second-place finish at 1:03.74.

Isabel Tank would lead the charge for UH in the 200 Butterfly with a first-place finish in the event at 2:05.10. Chrysten Pacheco earned a second-place finish with a time of 2:05.88.

On the boards, Katie Deininger secured a first-place finish in the 3-meter with 290.70 points. Chase Farris finished in third-place with 269.93 points.

In the 1-meter, Lauren Burrell posted a second-place finish with 262.43 points, followed by Deininger in third-place with 239.63 points.