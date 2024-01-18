Hoosiers Hit The Road To Take On Big Ten Rival Michigan In Ann Arbor

Courtesy: Indiana Athletics

BLOOMINGTON – The Indiana swimming and diving travels to Ann Arbor to face Big Ten Conference foe and Michigan for its lone dual meet of the spring.

The meet will kick off at noon ET inside Canham Natatorium.

MEET INFO

Friday, January 19 • Noon ET

Canham Natatorium • Ann Arbor, Mich.

Opponent: No. 17/16 Michigan

Live Results (Swimming): https://bit.ly/48PDD7k/Meet Mobile App

Live Results (Diving): https://bit.ly/3jWYeCQ

Live Stream: N/A

OF NOTE…

HOOSIERS HEADED TO DOHA WITH TEAM USA

Six Hoosiers have officially claimed Team USA roster spots ahead of the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Four Indiana divers – juniors Carson Tyler and Quinn Henninger and alumni Andrew Capobianco and Jessica Parratto – earned berths with performances at USA Diving Winter National Championships in December. Also last month, USA Swimming named junior Mariah Denigan to it open water team for the world games, while IU associate head coach Cory Chitwood will serve as the open water team’s head coach in Doha.

INDIANA SWIMMERS, DIVERS AMONG TOPS IN BIG TEN, NCAA

A handful of Hoosiers posted times and diving marks in the fall that rank among the best in conference and nationally coming into the new year.

Senior Jassen Yep and junior Ching Hwee Gan have both set top times nationally in the 200-yard breaststroke and 1,650-yard freestyle, respectively. On the men’s side, 12 different Hoosiers hold top-20 marks nationally. This includes three breaststrokers – Yep, junior Josh Matheny and senior Maxwell Reich – who hold the top three times in the Big Ten in both the 100-yard and 200-yard events. The IU women have posted top-10 times in all five relays. Gan and fellow junior Anna Peplowski each have top-20 times in three events and are both top-5 in the Big Ten in the 500-yard freestyle.

